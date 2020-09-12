These past weeks have definitely had their challenges. I have read around Facebook, looked at some Pinterest and Instagram posts, and it is pretty clear that so many parents and teachers are feeling the stress and heat with going back to school.
I just want to take some time to really note how touched I am to hear that so many parents are doing the unthinkable just to make sure their kids stay ahead of the game. Being of the millennial generation, I often hear about my peers being lazy, terrible workers, and “participation trophy” kids who don’t know how to handle setbacks. Now, I’m not saying this isn’t the case for some. However, seeing these parents bend over backward to make sure their kids get what they need, whether that is in-person, campus schooling or not, seems to prove the contrary. These parents are resilient, resourceful, and are humble enough to pull in and ask for help when needed. Parents are indeed working hard, but teachers, in many ways, are working even harder.
I have often thought about what teachers are doing with all these changes, so I asked some friends I know, and some strangers I met in various places. It seems that many are having to not only plan for their live classes but also come up with a whole new way of presenting the curriculum online. Although that may seem easy — simply do the lesson you are going to do in-person with a Zoom audience — this is not the case.
If you have ever taken an online class prior to COVID-19, no doubt you have noticed how well-crafted it is; all the lessons are already typed, videos recorded, lessons, quizzes, exams are all ready to go. All you had to do was turn in your assignments, take the quizzes and exams on time, and email the teacher if you had any questions. It was the teacher’s responsibility to write the entire curriculum ahead of time into a sort of template, and modify it as the years went by. This led to the student making a choice; would you be responsible enough to complete the class on your own with the resources given? Would you ask for help when needed?
Needless to say, online classes weren’t for everyone, but they were a great tool if you wanted to get ahead in credits or take a less expensive class. Fast forward to this year where teachers are having to craft their classes into two formats and have to make themselves readily available to all of their students simultaneously on the seat of their pants. Wow, teachers. As they say in the new colloquial, “I can’t even.”
I was driving down the street the other day and came across a school with some signs on the fence. One of them read, “We are so glad you are here today” to greet the in-person students. Despite how they may feel about everything, they are glad to see our children. That speaks more to the human spirit than any article can.
