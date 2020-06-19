Three priests under the age of 30 were ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Victoria on May 30 in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
The Rev. Dalton Ervin, the Rev. Chase Goodman and the Rev. James Dvorak will take their new posts July 1.
Ervin, 28, will be parochial vicar at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria; Goodman, 29, will join St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in El Campo; and Dvorak, 27, will head to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with mission churches in Point Comfort, Port O’Connor and Seadrift.
Ervin is the oldest of five children from a Catholic family in Weimar. He is not the first in his family to enter the religious calling, though. His aunt, Sister Valerie Janecka, is a sister at the Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria.
Looking back on his calling, Ervin said there were likely signs throughout his childhood in regard to becoming a priest. However, he did not seriously begin considering the vocation until he was in high school. He decided the time was not right to enter the seminary, though. Instead, Ervin headed off to Texas A&M University, where he studied ag economics with the intention of going to law school. The morning he was supposed to take the LSAT, he decided to go into the seminary.
“It was heavy on my heart that I had to give the Lord a chance, and I knew that if I took the LSAT, I would never go into the seminary,” Ervin said. “I had to give God a chance.”
Ervin attended Sunday masses while in college, but was not living a holy, virtuous life. When he began again to consider letting the Lord lead him to the priesthood, he experienced great peace.
“I had great confidence that wherever God takes me, it’s going to be better than it was,” he said. “There is a sense of great peace in knowing that if I surrender to God, He would take care of me.”
Ervin sought the counsel of the Rev. Dan Morales to help discern God’s voice in his life and attended seminary for seven years.
What Ervin loves most about the priesthood so far is celebrating Mass every day, either alone or with others. He also is overwhelmed by the experience of people’s love and respect for priests. People who have known him all his life in his hometown immediately started calling him “Father.”
“They are assuring me of their prayers that I will be a good and holy priest,” he said.
Ervin looks forward to joining the “vibrant” parish of Our Lady of Victory in July.
“There is a lot going on already, so I’m really looking forward to entering into the community,” he said. “And with the love of Jesus already present, being able to journey with so many people from so many walks of life as we make our way to heaven.”
He also looks forward to his ministry with the school, youth and young adult programs.
“I hope to help the next generation of believers come to realize that life with Christ is a wonderful adventure,” he said.
As far as challenges go, Ervin said being aware of his own shortcomings is important.
“I need to be willing to be honest with myself and God about where I need to grow to be a better instrument of His love,” he said.
Ervin said he and the two other priests are not entering the priesthood under normal circumstances, but that God’s love can reconcile the upheaval with so many people afraid and anxious to face each day.
“It’s a duty of ours and a great gift to bring God’s love into the midst of the confusion,” he said. “It is in realizing how much God loves us, loving him in return with all our heart, mind, strength, and soul, and loving our neighbors as ourselves. It is in this that we can find our true identity as his beloved daughters and sons.”
Ervin prepares for his sermons by reflecting on the readings, the life of the church, the life of the church’s members and how God’s word is living in their lives today. His favorite Bible passage is Psalm 42 about a yearning for God.
For fun, Ervin likes bay fishing and spending time with his family, especially by the pool or outdoors. More recently, he has picked up the game of golf.
The Rev. Chase Goodman, a sixth-generation Victorian, described his calling as gradual.
“I think a lot of the time, God speaks and we don’t listen,” he said.
Goodman attended Texas A&M University, where he studied business. He considered going into the family business, Jerry Lenz Sports, before he decided to join the priesthood.
“Toward my senior year, it all felt hollow. I enjoyed my classes but didn’t enjoy the networking of it all,” he said. “It felt really artificial to me.”
He fell away from the church somewhat in college but started attending masses again. He observed the priest and imagined what it would be like to be him.
“It gave me hope, joy and excitement,” Goodman said.
In his senior year, his nephew was born after a difficult delivery. His brother called him to relay that a local priest had come by the hospital to bless the baby, and when he made the sign of the cross on the baby’s forehead, the baby leaned into it.
In his mind’s eye, Goodman could see the two men as physical and spiritual fathers of the baby. In that moment, he decided that he was not meant to be a physical father like his brother, but rather a spiritual one. He mulled it over for a couple of months, contacted the diocese’s director of vocations and became a priest after seven years at the seminary.
When he was ordained a deacon last year, the immediate shift from layperson to cleric was strange at first. He began preaching the Gospel and baptizing babies. But now, everything about being a priest feels right and natural for Goodman.
One of the most rewarding aspects of being a priest for Goodman is one that also was most nerve-wracking initially – hearing confessions.
“I’ve gone to confession so many times as a penitent, but I did not know what to expect as a confessor. You have your own experience of contrition and your own experience of the mercy of God, but being able to see intimately how other people have sorrow for their sins and hope in the mercy of God is very reassuring. It’s a common human experience we all have,” he said. “Being able to be Christ for someone and bring the mercy of God to them is fantastic. It’s been such a blessing and a beautiful experience.”
Goodman is looking forward to joining the parish in El Campo, getting to know the families and working in fellowship with the priests.
“I’m not preparing for life anymore, I’m living life and that’s exhilarating,” he said.
Right now, the challenge for Goodman is to bring to mind all he has learned in the past seven years and focus that information.
“I think doctors have the same experience. They have to go through a filing cabinet of all they learned and what applies here,” Goodman said.
Goodman referred to the Dominicans when asked about composing his sermons. For them, preaching is sharing the fruits of contemplation. For Goodman, adoration is the best place to contemplate and pray over the readings.
“So if you haven’t prayed or done some introspective contemplation, you’re not going to preach well. What speaks from the page? What appears to you in prayer from these readings? What is God saying and how does it apply to the church today?” he said. “It’s got to be the work of the spirit at the end of the day … it’s a little bit of me, a lot of the Holy Spirit, prayer and don’t get in the way of God.”
Goodman’s favorite Bible story is of the good thief from the crucifixion.
“In the worst moment of that man’s life, he had the opportunity for grace,” he said.
Outside of ministering, Goodman likes cooking and strength training.
“Both are good hobbies and good habits for life, and they are very social activities, too,” he said. “It can be a frustration when you are trying to write something, sculpt or paint and not have it turn out. When you cook something bad, you just try again later. You eat it and there is no evidence that you ever made something bad.”
Dvorak is from Frelsburg. He will embark on the journey of a Navy Chaplain after he spends a few years in the diocese, according to the Catholic Lighthouse.
