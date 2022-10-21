One-on-one time with kids can be difficult sometimes. In researching and learning about childhood behaviors, it becomes evident that having personal, quality time with each child at least once a week can lead to happier, healthier children.
Once you’ve finally found the time to carve out for your “date,” you have to find the one thing to do that will both interest your child and yourself at the same time. For my oldest son, quality time means exactly that; a moment in which we are both quality engrossed in some form of activity.
This means no paying attention to siblings, no sitting and enjoying the breeze while he goes off and plays by himself. Watching movies only counts if we are able to converse and share snacks. Narrowing down the right activity is a challenging, yet necessary, process, especially for someone as socially adept as he is.
We’ve tried many things over the past few years. It seems that once they get to a certain age, it becomes easier to do things that interest the both of you, since there are only so many things adults have in common with toddlers and babies as far as recreational interests go. I figured that since we’ve moved past the stage in which the playground is the pinnacle of play, we could graduate to more “weighty” activities. I thought we would try our hand at bowling.
I was never much of a bowler growing up, but it was a fun activity to do with friends every once in a while. We’d grab some nachos and bowl a few games. I’d always lose, but it was more about the friendships we’d develop than breaking a score of 100. My son is tall, strong and enjoys sports, so this seemed to be a great option.
When we first made it to Century Lanes in Victoria, he had no idea what to expect. We had driven by the place many times before, and I suppose he believed it to be some kind of warehouse because when we walked in, his eyes lit up and his curiosity was kindled. As I ordered our lane and grabbed our shoes, he was aglow with questions.
I smiled, escorted him to the lane, asked him to change his shoes and explained some basic rules and etiquette.
The rest, I left for him to figure out since I didn’t want this first experience to become one in which I was just barking orders at him the whole time. After we found our respective balls, we began our game.
It was Wednesday VIP night at the lanes, in which you pay $3.50 per person, per game with a free shoe rental which fortunately worked with our family schedule. He was delighted when I responded positively after he asked if we could play a second game. It turned out to be really fun, challenging, and not too taxing for me at the middle of our week. It also included a bonus physics lesson, so it was educational as well.
Taking time to look around town for the right activity for quality time may not be easy, but worth it in the end.