Victoria Livestock Show coloring contest judges had a rough year in 2022.
There were just too many good submissions, said Crystal Cantu, who co-chaired the contest with Stacy Nunez.
"Numerous times while judging, I overheard everyone talking about how difficult it was to choose a winner in each grade," Cantu said. "It's amazing to see how creative their little minds are."
This year, Victoria County students from kindergarten to fifth grade were asked to color in a picture of a livestock show competitor winning first place with a lamb project. Judges received 1,801 entries.
If those entries are any indication, Crossroads kids sure have a lot of creativity to show off.
One child turned the pictured lamb into a goat. Some added cowboy hats and boots, and one kid got plenty of laughs from judges with a lamb wearing a gold chain with a '$' symbol around its neck.
Some kids stuck to a more traditional style and colored neatly. Others decided to add personal flourishes with drawings of tractors and barns in the background.
Each submission was special in its own special way.
"They were all so unique, and the personal touches made us fall in love with all of them," Cantu said.
Judges selected five winners from each grade and named a handful of honorable mentions. Grand champions won season passes to Spashway Waterpark, trophies and ribbons. Reserve grand champions won gift cards, trophies and ribbons.
On top of all those prizes, the judges said they are looking forward to receiving their own reward.
"Our favorite part is when the winners get to see their artwork displayed," Cantu said. "Their eyes light up, and they get a huge smile on their face. We hope everyone comes out to the see the awesome coloring pages."
