Marcia Kauffman and Kathy Bowen have found fulfillment in their work for many years. They and other volunteers keep Twice Blessed Showroom, a nonprofit mission of First United Methodist Church, operating.
“Our goal originally was to make merchandise available to the community for a reasonable price and take the proceeds and funnel them back into the community,” said Bowen, a board member who has worked for the showroom since 2007.
The nonprofit has sold unique, gently-used items since 2005. Proceeds from a garage sale at the church were used as seed money to start the showroom that donates much of its profits back to the community. The showroom is modeled after the Twice Blessed Consignment Shop, which is affiliated with First United Methodist Church in San Marcos.
“We used their bylaws and setup, and they led us down the road to get us started,” Bowen said.
The showroom outgrew two locations on North Star Drive before it moved to its current location near First United Methodist Church in downtown Victoria. The board members belong to the church, but the other volunteers can belong to other churches or no church at all.
“I would like to offer praise for the Twice Blessed volunteers. People think of it as a resale shop, but it’s really a ministry. People come in and ask for prayers,” said the Rev. Wade Powell, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Victoria. “God works through Twice Blessed Showroom to be able to raise funds and contribute to different causes in and around Victoria to make an impact. Our motto is, ‘Be the Church,’ and Twice Blessed exemplifies this in the way they run the organization. They really are the church.”
Shoppers can spend anywhere from $5 to $1,000 on clean, showroom-ready merchandise.
The showroom sells antiques, kitchenware and small appliances such as bread machines and coffeemakers, china, furniture, bedding, books, framed artwork, jewelry by designers such as Brighton and Kendra Scott, and name-brand purses by the likes of Vera Bradley and Coach, among numerous other items. The items are either donated or consigned. Consignors get 60% of the proceeds while the showroom gets 40%. Kamin Furniture recently made a large donation of furniture to the shop.
In addition to donations to the church, other nonprofits benefit from the showroom’s proceeds, and the board members do their research. For example, a representative from Bethlehem Maternity Home recently addressed the board about the mission and operations of her organization, and the showroom granted the nonprofit $10,000. The proceeds also are used to cover rent and utilities for the showroom.
“We don’t want to just toss money to the wind,” said Kauffman, president of the board who has worked for the showroom for about a decade.
In 2017, the showroom earned almost $78,000, while in 2019, it earned almost $58,500.
Over the years, the nonprofit has donated its profits to organizations including Victoria Community Action, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, the Salvation Army, Perpetual Help Home, Christ’s Kitchen, and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and other local food pantries, among others.
The showroom also hosts drives two to three times each year for items needed by community organizations. For example, they collected 50-plus coats during the winter months and toilet paper for VCAM, and they collected shampoos and soaps for Restoration House. Currently, the showroom is collecting diapers for Bethlehem Maternity Home. Also, a couple of times each year, the showroom sells geraniums and the proceeds go to charities such as the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
“People come here because they like the unusual stuff we have, and they like our atmosphere,” Bowen said. “They like to give, and they know our stuff goes for a good cause. They like to help other people.”
Bowen called the work rewarding and the opportunity to go to the shop and meet its many “wonderful” customers “a blessing.” She said sometimes customers just come in and ask the volunteers to pray with them for a loved one. There is always a friendly smile and even a hug, she said. Husbands come in with their wives and find a chair or recliner. They tell the volunteers that the store does not smell like old stuff like some of the other stores that they go.
“We’re like family here,” Kauffman said.
