Autism

Unspoken Bond

Unspoken Bond
Kaden Ramirez, 16, backs into the roping box to get ready to rope a calf during a practice at a family friend’s arena in Mission Valley. Kaden has been roping for about nine years and his mom said it’s the best outlet for him living with autism.

Kim Ramirez studied her son, Kaden, closely as he watched a roper trying to tie together the legs of a calf. He stood next to the chute with his hand resting gently on the calf next in line. The arena was hushed as everyone anxiously awaited the roper to throw his hands up, signaling his completion.

“Once he realizes it’s taking too long, he’ll look away,” Kim said about her son. The roper was in fact taking a while at that point, too long to place. And sure enough, Kaden looked away just as his mom predicted.

“He does that every time,” Kim said as she giggled to herself.

Ever since Kaden, 16, was diagnosed with autism when he was about 7, his mother has been paying close attention to his behavior. She knows him better than anyone and can pick up on details that might go unnoticed by most.

In a world that is naturally cruel and unkind to those who are different, Kim wanted to give her son the best shot he could have at living a normal life and one of the major outlets for Kaden living with autism has been his relationship with animals.

His gravitation toward rodeo events was natural since his parents already lived the rodeo lifestyle, and Kaden had been around horses since he was in his mother’s belly. Immediately upon arriving home on the day he was born, Kim said three of their horses surrounded Kaden’s baby carrier to greet their new tiny human.

Unspoken Bond
Kaden Ramirez stands in a pile of hay with dirt on his jeans after an evening of practicing calf roping at a family friend's arena in Mission Valley.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden feeds horses one Sunday evening in February; he is responsible for doing that chore every day.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden helps his mom Kim collect eggs from their chickens on a Sunday evening in February.

He started off doing speed events when he was about 3 years old, winning his first buckle shortly after, and transitioned to calf roping a few years later.

“When he’s on a horse, he’s just totally different,” said Kaden’s dad, Robert. “He and his horse know each other so well.”

Kim said something her son can really struggle with is communication. And while he might feel the pressure to try to communicate perfectly with people, she thinks the pressure is off when it comes to animals.

“The animals don’t expect (verbal) communication from him, and I think that’s what makes him so comfortable,” she said.

Calf roping, other rodeo events, tending to the family’s chickens and raising pigs for the annual livestock show in Victoria have all become outlets for Kaden. And having the structure of a routine in caring for the animals has also taught him responsibility and hard work, his parents said.

Unspoken Bond
Kaden walks with his pig on a Sunday evening in February in preparation for the annual Victoria Livestock Show.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden lies down with his pig in the yard on a Sunday evening in February.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden sits at the table to eat dinner on a Sunday evening in February. The Ramirez family tries to stick to a routine, which his mother Kim says helps Kaden stay focused.
Unspoken Bond
A picture of Kaden when he was 7 is framed on the wall inside the Ramirez home in Mission Valley. Kaden has been riding horses since he was about 2 years old.

“They teach me how to stay focused,” Kaden said about his relationship with animals, and particularly about his horses.

Because Kim said Kaden has a tendency to become hyper-focused on what’s in front of him, she has helped her son channel his attention into these activities. And she said when the routine falls apart, it has a noticeable effect on Kaden.

“When he sits inside and doesn’t interact with animals, keeping his schedule with working, he shuts down and goes backward,” she said, “He’s hard to communicate with and it fogs his mind up.”

Ever since Kaden’s diagnosis, the Ramirez family makes an annual trip to his doctor for him to be tested to see how he is progressing, and they said his doctor is always astounded at what Kaden is capable of doing with his autism.

“She told us, ‘I don’t know what you guys are doing, but don’t change a thing,’” Kim said about one visit.

Over the years, Kim has been able to zero in on understanding what makes Kaden happy, what makes him upset and how he expresses those things. She wanted to figure out how she could help without handicapping him.

“As a mother, I wanted to make sure I was picking up on every single thing that I could to understand if it was going to be a problem when he’s older,” she said.

One of the biggest struggles for Kaden is not always knowing how to communicate his needs. Kim said she feels like the information is all there in his brain but getting it out is the challenge.

Unspoken Bond
Kaden's uncle, Cody Copenhaver, gives him a pep talk in between warming up before a rodeo event at the Brackenridge Main Event Center in Edna on Saturday, Feb. 15. "They call it therapy," Copenhaver said about Kaden roping. "I just think he's good at it."
Unspoken Bond
Kaden loads his horse into the trailer outside of the Brackenridge Main Event Center in Edna on Saturday, Feb. 15 to head to Hallettsville for another event.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden hugs his mom while waiting for his calf roping event at the Lavaca Exposition Center in Hallettsville on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden practices roping on a dummy outside the Lavaca Exposition Center in Hallettsville on Saturday, Feb. 15 while waiting for his calf roping event, which was the last event of the play day.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden rests his head in his hand and watches videos on his phone while waiting for his calf roping event at a Hallettsville Playday Association event on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Someone recently came to the Ramirez home to help Kaden with his essay to apply for the National Honor Society. The woman asked Kaden, “If someone put a $20 bill on the lunch table in your high school but got distracted and walked away, accidentally leaving it behind, what would you do?”

Kaden simply responded with, “Well, I would go pick it up,” but as Kim looked at the face of the woman, she realized Kaden needed another prompt to understand the context of the question. So, she went on to ask her son, “And then what would you do with it next?” to which he responded, “Oh, well I’d go find the person that left it. You have to give it back to them because that’s what you do. That’s what nice and honest people do.”

Kim said the difference is that the information is there, but Kaden needs to be asked a question in the right way, otherwise he might not understand the meaning of it.

While the Ramirez family has worked hard to help their son function as normal as he can and provide him with avenues for expression, Kim said she recognizes that the autism spectrum is very complex and what may work for one autistic child may not work for another.

Unspoken Bond
Kaden goes to rope a calf during one of the roping events at the Hallettsville Playday event on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden sits on his horse inside the Lavaca Expo Center in Hallettsville after his roping events on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kim Ramirez watches her daughter Korgen while helping Kaden get ready to rope at a Hallettsville Playday Association event on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden laughs with his sister Korgen and his friend in between rodeo events at the Lavaca Expo Center in Hallettsville on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“If you’ve met one autistic child, you’ve met one autistic child,” she said. “This is my autistic child; this is what we did and it worked for us.”

Kim said that she and her husband Robert’s main motivation with everything they do for Kaden is to prepare him to live a life as independently as possible were something was to happen to the two of them. And fortunately for Kaden, his younger sister Korgen, 8, is also just as committed to helping her brother as his parents.

“I want him to be successful and get the same opportunities other kids get,” Kim said. “He’s earned it and deserves it.”

Unspoken Bond
Kaden stands inside a trailer with his pig while lined up for the weigh-in for the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. His pig was unsettled, so he got into the trailer to brush and calm her down.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden stands inside his pen at the Victoria Community Center with his dad Robert, left, and his family and friends as students get their pigs weighed and settled in their pens for the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
Unspoken Bond
A teary-eyed Kaden hugs a family friend after his hog was sifted from his weight class during the pig showing at the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden shakes hands with Guy Raasch, 15, a fellow roper before the start of a play day event in Port Lavaca on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden jumps off his horse to go tie down the calf’s legs at a playday event in Port Lavava on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden high-fives his mom, Kim, after winning first place in the breakaway calf roping event at a playday in Port Lavaca on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden stands next to the chute with his hand on a calf while watching other ropers make their run at a play day event in Port Lavaca on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Unspoken Bond
Kaden loosens the saddles on his horses by the trailer after roping at a play day in Port Lavaca on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

