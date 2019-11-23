From Santa’s face painted on driftwood to wreaths to still-life paintings, the Victoria Art League’s Christmas Bazaar offers a variety of gift options for everyone.
The league’s Christmas Bazaar, which will run weekly from Tuesday through Saturday until Christmas, is an annual show where members of the league are invited to bring their work to sell. A percentage of the sales then go back to help support the art league, which is a nonprofit.
“I do paintings and drawings and things,” said Victoria Art League Second Vice President Ted Wise. “But a lot of the ladies do a lot of crafty things like wreaths and baskets and Santa Claus faces.”
About 30 of the art league’s estimated 100 members contributed work to sell at the bazaar.
“I think it’s great for the community because it gives artists a chance to display their work and for people to see what they can do,” Wise said.
Richie Vios has been the artist-in-residence at the art league for almost two years and has a variety of his plein air paintings for sale.
“It’s a French word that means outdoor,” Vios said. “I paint in De Leon Plaza and on location.”
With profits from the sales going back to the artists and the art league, this is an important annual event, Vios said.
“This is our biggest grossing event, and I see a lot of new people here, so this is a big crowd for us,” he said.
The art league is a hidden gem of Victoria, Wise said, and he encourages people in the community to come out to see what they have to offer.
“A lot of people don’t even know that there is an art league here until they come and find it and find out we have all this talent here,” Wise said. “It’s kind of hidden away down here, but we hope something like this will help bring it out in the open a little bit more.”
