Two nationally known dancers have choreographed pieces in the kickoff performances of Victoria Ballet Theatre's 39th season, with two shows on Saturday.
“Fall for Dance” will showcase the visions of Nao Kusuzaki, who performed with the Houston Ballet, and Mauro Villanueva, formerly of the Joffrey Ballet. The concert will feature a "mixed repertory of classical and contemporary dance pieces," according to Victoria Ballet Theatre.
Kusuzaki’s piece — “Set, Rise” — is a neo-classical ballet set to the music of Antonin Dvorak and Johann Sebastian Bach. The ballet "explores the magical time between sunset and sunrise through ballet" and original tutus created by Victoria Ballet Theatre wardrobe mistress Amber Packard complement the performance, according to the Victoria Ballet.
Choreographed by Mauro Villanueva, “Grand Central” is a contemporary piece "using a driving rhythm courtesy of electronic music artist Alek S. Both."
The guest choreographer works are world premieres for Victoria Ballet Theatre and were created specifically for the company.
In addition to the guest choreographers, Victoria Ballet directors Brenda Serrata Tally and Kelli Klein have staged works as well. Seven emerging artists in the company have, as well. Angelica Pina, Kaitlyn Haschke, Stell Motl, Reice Tibiletti, Kyndal Stimson, Tia Cole and Ellie Adrean have all created new dance pieces for “Fall for Dance.”
Victoria Ballet Theatre's performances are Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts.
Tickets are available at www.victoriaballet.org, by phone at 361-570-8587 or at the Box Office, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $25 for premium seating, $20 for general seating.