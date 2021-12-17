This Christmas season, Victoria residents of all faiths will have an opportunity to reach across the aisle.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, local interfaith group Communities of Faith will host Lessons and Carols, which will feature Scripture readings paired with musical performances and prayer, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane. This year's event is the second to feature an ecumenical approach, meaning it's meant to bring together people of various faiths and backgrounds.
That welcoming approach is especially important these days, said Glenn Hunter, director of music for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
"We can really see the need for unity and community," Hunter said. "We are not little islands, whether that’s individually or in our own churches."
Victoria Diocese Bishop Brendan Cahill will preside over the event. Community of Faith members, which include Cahill, will be joined by various ministers and pastors from Victoria churches in participating at the event. A reflection will be given by Rev. Dan Fultz, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria.
Lessons and Carols will feature Scriptural readings that range from Genesis to Old Testament prophecies to the Gospels. The readings will track the history of humanity's salvation as described in the Bible.
Each of those readings will be followed by appropriate musical performances including seasonal favorites including "Come All Ye Faithful," selections from Handel's "Messiah" and others. The music will be accompanied with performances by piano, violin, a choir and the house organ.
The choir will include members from several local churches.
Hunter said he picked music for the event that he thought would speak especially to Victoria residents.
The event can trace its roots to traditions practiced in the 1800s. Although it has been held in Victoria for years, this year's Lessons and Carols is only the second ever to feature such a focus on welcoming people of differing backgrounds.
"The Lessons and Carols is a prayer service that we as Christians can do together, preparing the way for Christmas," Cahill said in a news release. "And I look forward to participating with some of my brothers and sisters from other Christian denominations, and (we) also wanted to make sure to invite non-Christians to come and pray with us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.