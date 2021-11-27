Victoria couple sees the world through a camera lens

For couple Buddy and Jerra Lee, photography is all about capturing the extraordinary in the ordinary.
“It’s soul food for me,” Buddy said as he reminisced about picking up a camera for the first time in college.
Jerra picked up a camera shortly after she graduated college.
“I was always interested in photography, but didn’t really get way into it until (Buddy and I) got together,” Jerra said.
The two met through mutual friends and were friends for a time before things were made official. Two decades later, the happily married photography couple are now traveling the world, making photographs and sharing how they see the world through the lens.
Out of everything to photograph, Buddy said he has always been drawn to portrait photography, which he sees as attempting to draw out the emotional aspect and bring it to the viewers.
“That’s what feeds my soul is the emotional aspect of it,” Buddy said. “I know there’s emotions there somewhere and I want to see if I can get to it.”
For Jerra, she considers herself more of a purist. “I don’t like things posed,” Jerra said. “I’m not as into the portraits as (Buddy) is, I like things more organic.”
With Buddy retired from dentistry after 50 years, he can now be found anywhere with a camera. Especially outside photographing wild birds such as raptors, hummingbirds and green jays.
“There’s so many people who are so technical about their photographs,” Jerra said. “They’re checking every setting on the camera to get that perfect picture — the photograph will be gone by the time they get it right.”
For Buddy, a camera is merely an instrument used to capture what a photographer sees and share that vision with the world. A good photograph can be captured on just about anything, he said.
Buddy uses a Nikon D4S to capture his photographs.
“It’s getting heavy so heavy, I’m not as strong as I used to be so we have moved on to the Nikon Z7s,” he said.
His wife photographs on the Nikon Z7 after retiring her Nikon 810D.
Of all the places photography has taken Buddy and Jerra Lee, Cuba is the one place that stood out to the couple. The duo first went to Cuba in 2012 and have since traveled back five times.
“Oh my God, there’s stuff everywhere, the juxtaposition of the 1950s cars that have been brought back to their beauty — seeing those against a background of a dilapidated wall that you could tell at one time was painted — it was beautiful,” Buddy said.
He recalled seeing the unique and colorful architectural city streets and photographing school children and giving prints to them because they didn’t have a school photographer.
“Most people that listen to us tell the story about Cuba and say, ‘I want to go so bad and they go on a tour, come back and say ‘I don’t know what you saw’,” Buddy said. “What we saw was emotion. We saw human resilience and saw people that are Cuban but they’re just like us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.