You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports

Victoria Little League players connect through love of baseball

  • 0
  • 3 min to read
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Christian Franco, 12, lines up with the rest of his team before the start of the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.

GANADO — After falling behind to the Victoria Northeast All-Stars, Ganado scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to two.

In between innings, a young voice from one of the Northeast players pierced through their somber dugout.

“Come on guys, they’re losing. We’re still winning, come on!”

It was a warm Wednesday afternoon as Ganado took on Victoria Northeast in the District 27 Area II, 10-12 Little League baseball tournaments opening round.

As the pre-game huddle broke, some of the players exalted in jubilation in front of the crowd of parents and supporters before them.

The players come from different backgrounds, but they are held together by a bond, a deep love of baseball.

At the end of the game, the Northeast bench burst out of the dugout to celebrate with their teammates as the All-Stars clinched a 9-8 win.

Win or lose, the camaraderie that comes with the game is the most important aspect of baseball, said 11-year-old Ralph Sneed, a Northeast player.

“Everybody helps each other out, picks each other up, and we have good confidence in ourselves,” Ralph said.

Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northwest’s Luke Bastian, 10, pitches the ball during a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. “Baseball has taught me how to feel better and how to be better and not be mad about things,” he said.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Ralph Sneed, 11, holds up his cap and hypes up the team after a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast Head Coach Benny Garcia, left, breaks off a huddle after giving his speech after a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

The Victoria Northeast and Ganado leagues were forced to cancel their seasons last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they were back at it this year with games starting in February leading all the way into June’s tournament.

Ralph was happy to have baseball back, as he has been obsessed with the game since he was a child.

“I got a baseball tee one Christmas, and I started hitting off of it,” said the right fielder. “And I ended up in love with baseball.”

With family roots in Houston, Ralph said he dreams of playing for the Astros when he grows up.

Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Treylen Youngblood, 11, jumps on his teammate Gabriel Godina to congratulate him after Gabriel scored a run for the team during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Gabriel Godina, 11, prepares to take off from second base during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Christian Franco takes a sip of water during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.

Treylen Youngblood, 11, also of Northeast, first picked up a baseball bat at the age of 3.

Like many other young players, he dreams of making baseball into a career.

“I feel like this is a sport that I would grow up with and go to the major leagues,” Treylen said.

He aspires to play baseball at the University of Texas and go on to either play for the Texas Rangers or San Diego Padres.

Growing up, Treylen would watch his father play softball, eventually leading him to fall in love with baseball.

He said the sport not only made him challenge himself, but it also has made him a better person.

Head Coach Benny Garcia has been coaching the Northeast team for about seven years.

“You have so many different personalities from T-ball all the way up to now,” Garcia said. “It’s just so fun watching them grow up as they mature and get better from the game.”

Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northwest’s Gavin Roberson works on his pitching during a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northwest players jog around the field to warm up during a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Jarryn Garcia, 12, right, reaches through the fence to high-five Victoria Northwest’s Brock Salas during a game against Goliad on June 24 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northwest’s Jamari Johnson bats during a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.

Victoria’s Northwest Little League also had their seasons canceled last year but were making the most out of their time on the diamond this year, as they were district champions.

For catcher Jojo Jimenez, 10, the unpredictability of the sport and making his brother proud is why he plays. He wants to go into the major leagues one day, but for now, he just wants to focus on where he is.

In his years of playing baseball, there is one thing that he has learned to be true.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” Jojo said.

Zay’drian Hill, 10, also of the Northwest team, said his start in baseball began with just two things: a tree branch and a rock.

“I used to always go to ponds and stuff and find sticks and rocks,” Zay’drian said. “I’d just hit the rocks with the stick, and that’s how I practiced.”

The first baseman said baseball has improved his coordination and reactions. Making mistakes will always come with the sport, he said. But to him, the most important part about baseball is to let go and have fun.

The Northeast All-Stars had no trouble letting go and having fun after their win over Ganado.

As Gabriel Godina, 11, broke the huddle, the second baseman waltzed off the field with a big smile. Gabriel thought about all of the games he and his teammates have been through since his first game when he was 7.

“My favorite thing about baseball is the battles and to overcome,” Gabriel said. “I practice hard every day and I won’t ever give up on the sport.”

Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Jazzric Huff, 12, sprints towards home plate during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

Victoria Northeast’s Benjamin Garcia, 11, holds a cup between his teeth while watching the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

The evening sun sets behind spectators during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

The Victoria Northeast team watches the game from the dugout during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament against Ganado on June 23 at Ganado High School.
Your Life: Little League Baseball
Buy Now

The Victoria Northeast team celebrates after securing a 9-8 win over Ganado during the District 27 Area II 10-12 baseball tournament on June 23 at Ganado High School.

Recommended For You


Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News