Victoria Little League players connect through love of baseball

GANADO — After falling behind to the Victoria Northeast All-Stars, Ganado scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to two.
In between innings, a young voice from one of the Northeast players pierced through their somber dugout.
“Come on guys, they’re losing. We’re still winning, come on!”
It was a warm Wednesday afternoon as Ganado took on Victoria Northeast in the District 27 Area II, 10-12 Little League baseball tournaments opening round.
As the pre-game huddle broke, some of the players exalted in jubilation in front of the crowd of parents and supporters before them.
The players come from different backgrounds, but they are held together by a bond, a deep love of baseball.
At the end of the game, the Northeast bench burst out of the dugout to celebrate with their teammates as the All-Stars clinched a 9-8 win.
Win or lose, the camaraderie that comes with the game is the most important aspect of baseball, said 11-year-old Ralph Sneed, a Northeast player.
“Everybody helps each other out, picks each other up, and we have good confidence in ourselves,” Ralph said.
The Victoria Northeast and Ganado leagues were forced to cancel their seasons last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But they were back at it this year with games starting in February leading all the way into June’s tournament.
Ralph was happy to have baseball back, as he has been obsessed with the game since he was a child.
“I got a baseball tee one Christmas, and I started hitting off of it,” said the right fielder. “And I ended up in love with baseball.”
With family roots in Houston, Ralph said he dreams of playing for the Astros when he grows up.
Treylen Youngblood, 11, also of Northeast, first picked up a baseball bat at the age of 3.
Like many other young players, he dreams of making baseball into a career.
“I feel like this is a sport that I would grow up with and go to the major leagues,” Treylen said.
He aspires to play baseball at the University of Texas and go on to either play for the Texas Rangers or San Diego Padres.
Growing up, Treylen would watch his father play softball, eventually leading him to fall in love with baseball.
He said the sport not only made him challenge himself, but it also has made him a better person.
Head Coach Benny Garcia has been coaching the Northeast team for about seven years.
“You have so many different personalities from T-ball all the way up to now,” Garcia said. “It’s just so fun watching them grow up as they mature and get better from the game.”
Victoria’s Northwest Little League also had their seasons canceled last year but were making the most out of their time on the diamond this year, as they were district champions.
For catcher Jojo Jimenez, 10, the unpredictability of the sport and making his brother proud is why he plays. He wants to go into the major leagues one day, but for now, he just wants to focus on where he is.
In his years of playing baseball, there is one thing that he has learned to be true.
“It’s not over until it’s over,” Jojo said.
Zay’drian Hill, 10, also of the Northwest team, said his start in baseball began with just two things: a tree branch and a rock.
“I used to always go to ponds and stuff and find sticks and rocks,” Zay’drian said. “I’d just hit the rocks with the stick, and that’s how I practiced.”
The first baseman said baseball has improved his coordination and reactions. Making mistakes will always come with the sport, he said. But to him, the most important part about baseball is to let go and have fun.
The Northeast All-Stars had no trouble letting go and having fun after their win over Ganado.
As Gabriel Godina, 11, broke the huddle, the second baseman waltzed off the field with a big smile. Gabriel thought about all of the games he and his teammates have been through since his first game when he was 7.
“My favorite thing about baseball is the battles and to overcome,” Gabriel said. “I practice hard every day and I won’t ever give up on the sport.”
