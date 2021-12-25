Victoria photographer shares vision

For Toby Fournet, photography first came in the form of a Sam’s Club camera.
The Victoria resident said he first began to dabble in photography as a means to document his swimming pool projects using his Nikon. Working in the pool construction business, Fournet would take photos of his finished work to share with potential clients.
“I’ve always had an interest in (photography) but it’s hard to pick up a new hobby,” Fournet said. “Once I had a camera in my hand, I started taking photos and my buddy thought I had a pretty good eye for it.”
Three years later, Fournet said he really began to explore other niches of photography and began to branch out and expand his horizons by photographing more sports.
He upgraded from a Nikon to a Canon 90D. Around the same time, a photographer friend from Austin invited Fournet out to photograph a bodybuilding competition, which threw Fournet into the world of bodybuilding photography.
“The reason I upgraded was because my son was getting into sports and football and track,” Fournet said.
“So I started taking pictures of him and that’s when I started to learn about action photography,” he said.
With every new hobby comes the learning curve. But the 44-year-old said diving into photography was a piece of cake.
“Of course, I’m the type of guy that as soon as I bought a new camera I probably spent 20 hours on Youtube trying to learn every setting, reading the manuals,” Fournet said. “I wanted to learn all the tricks and action sports and high-speed photography is what I really enjoy.”
Currently, covering bodybuilding photography on stage is what he does the most, Fournet said. In his free time, Fournet can also be found in nature to scope out photos of pets, birds, dogs and the surrounding scenery.
“The best thing about photography is the satisfaction that I get to see when people see my work,” Fournet said. “I love candids, I love taking pictures of people in their natural environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.