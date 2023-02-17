Pigs are a part of Blayne and Karsyn Bernhardt’s morning routine.
Every morning, Blayne, 11, and Karsyn, 9, head to the nearby barn to feed their hogs. Meatball, Maggie, Camo and Toots squeal loudly as the sisters prepare the meal.
The Bernhardts’ barrows and gilts walk a half-a-mile each day as part of their exercise. They also have a daily skin care routine. The pigs seem to enjoy all of the brushing and oiling.
“It’s good to make a special connection with the pigs,” Karsyn said. “Trying to understand them more helps you make strong bonds with them.”
The sisters will have an entry in the market hog and breeding gilt shows. The pig they consider to be their best on the day of the market hog show will go to the show, while Maggie and Toots are training for the breeding gilt contest.
This year’s show hogs are less than a year old, which is typical, the sisters said. The family received the hogs from in-state breeders last summer.
When getting their pigs ready for show, the sisters pay attention to the animal’s build—its muscles, fat and joints—because the judges will be making note of this during the contest. With this being their second year showing hogs, they are eager to learn from the more experienced participants.
“I like to watch people show their pigs,” Blayne said. “I watch their showmanship and the techniques they use. You get to see how you can do it.”
Both Blayne and Karsyn said the day of a show can be quite nerve-wracking.
“It can be scary when you’re walking up to the ring,” Karsyn said.
Blayne said she gets very nervous leading up to the show, but things get better once the judging process is underway.
“When you’re in the ring, you feel a lot better,” Blayne said. “You’re excited when it’s all done.”
Blayne and Karsyn’s parents also enjoy the lifestyle of raising hogs, saying it benefits a child’s development.
“It teaches them responsibility,” said Matthew Bernhardt, Blayne and Karsyn’s father. “All of the kids work hard for many months on their pig projects.”
Casey Bernhardt, the girls’ mother, said the show hogs have some hobbies in their free time.
“Sometimes we take them out to the garden so they can roll around in the dirt and just be a pig,” Casey said. “When there’s sunshine, we tan them because they need Vitamin D just like humans do.”