Clever costumes, imaginative set design and show-stealing performances are all included with Theatre Victoria’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” opening Friday.
Running through July 30, the production brings to the stage the classic story of Ariel’s yearning for life on land and love for a prince=. The production uses an array of creative techniques to transform the theater’s stage and immerse the audience in the fairy tale popularized by Disney.
Starring Skylar Jones, 24, stars in the titular role and executes an impressive performance, especially in her on-stage debut.
“I would have been happy just to play anything,” Jones said.
Jones shows no sign of this being her freshman performance. Her voice fills the theater with each tune, especially “Part of Your World.” Still, she’s not a complete stranger to the stage, as Jones worked tech for productions in high school and now teaches theater at Victoria East High School.
Performing seems to run in her family, as Jones’ own father, Brett, 49, plays the lovable crustacean, Sebastian. Brett’s garb is a great example of the show’s costume design cleverly portraying a well-known character, but it is his commanding performance that will wow.
He effortlessly steals every scene with a display of chops that could be characterized as acutely professional and nothing less than captivating.
A video backdrop aids the production in transforming the stage and compliments set designs that include a clipper ship, a sea-king’s throne, a witch’s aquatic lair and more.
“It’s an interesting experience going from a blank canvas to now,” said Loria Rose, 28, who plays the scheming villain, Ursula. “Especially for me, going from looking human to looking like a sea-witch was surreal … it’s been really cool.”
While Rose and Jones play adversaries on stage as Ursula and Ariel, behind the scenes the two share camaraderie as two of the show’s leads.
“It’s so fun, we get to share a dressing room which is hilarious,” Rose said. “When you walk in, there’s the Ariel wig and the Ursula wig.
Rose previously played the bubbly protagonist Elle, in the theater’s production of Legally Blonde: The Musical in July 2021. She said playing a character that is so completely opposite from past roles has been a fun challenge.
The Joneses are far from the only family members in a cast of more than 50. While her real-life father plays a composing crab, Victoria residents might recognize the man in the role of her on-stage father as a local public servant.
Assistant City Attorney, Adam West, plays the royal King Triton and is joined in the cast by his wife Tawnie and two of their children, Eliana and Charles.
In-line with the plethora of families that make up its production, The Little Mermaid proves a great show with something for every family member, young and old.
“There’s some pre-show butterflies but those are good they amp you up,” Rose said. “I think we’re just excited and ready to roll.”
The Little Mermaid debuts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and runs through July 30 at Theatre Victoria. Tickets are on sale at the theater box office and website, ranging from $25-$30.
Patrick Sloan-Turner is the Victoria Advocate's Education Reporter. Contact him at 361-580-6519 or by email at pturner@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PatSloanTurner.