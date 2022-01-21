About 15 years ago, Beverly Petru was hopping between churches in search of truth.
It was a time in which she was in “dire spiritual need,” Petru said Thursday.
During her years of spiritual searching, Petru attended many churches, but she said she sometimes felt like a hypocrite because she couldn’t share some of the beliefs held by the congregants sitting in the pews around her.
“I have always been a seeker of faith,” said Petru, who has lived in Victoria for about 40 years. “I had found lots of faiths, but never anything I could rest in.”
Eventually, she found herself sitting in the back row of a service at the Unitarian Universalist church in Victoria. At that church, she found something she had long been searching for. There, she was welcomed to explore various religious and spiritual beliefs.
Unitarian Universalism is a faith that was formed in 1961 after the merging of the Unitarian and Universalist churches. Unitarian Universalists have no central creed and instead are unified by their search for spiritual growth through a variety of faiths and perspectives, both religious and not religious.
For Petru, finding that acceptance has given her life a peace she never before experienced. She had never been to a church that welcomed disparate religious experiences and ideas.
At the Victoria church, members are often led in services that explore ideas from all manner of faiths. That flexibility was a welcome relief for many members.
“My beliefs change,” she said. “They evolve.”
Lisa DeVries, president of the Unitarian Universalist church in Victoria, said she also struggled to find a spiritual home before finding the church.
And like Petru, DeVries never felt fully comfortable with the church she was raised in. That changed when she attended a Unitarian Universalist church during her time in college.
“I found my spiritual path in this church,” said DeVries.
For DeVries, the Unitarian Universalist embrace of social justice issues also is attractive.
For example, the Victoria church is a supporter of Black Lives Matter, voting rights reform, LGBTQ equality and environmental issues, among other issues.
“I feel like if the church has a living faith in action, it’s toward social justice,” she said.
For Mary Stahoviak, a retired Victoria English professor and former school teacher, supporting social justice is less about politics and more about spirituality. When a person or group of people are marginalized or suffering, Unitarian Universalists have an obligation to help, she said.
They also have an obligation to help out those in the community who have the least, she said. Like many other churches in Victoria, the congregation regularly performs community service.
“We believe that we have an obligation to help others share in the goodness and blessings of what it is to be a member of our human community,” Stahoviak said “We are all in this together. Love is the answer.”
And while the Unitarian Universalist church may differ from many other congregations in the Crossroads, Stahoviak said she has great respect for the city, its communities and its many religious groups.
After all, she said, it’s better to focus on the similarities between faiths and people, she said. DeVries and Petru agreed.
“Many truths are overlapping,” Stahoviak said. “Love is a central element to all religious beliefs.”
