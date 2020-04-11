Ashley Hunter is a mom, teacher, and community supporter who loves who she is and where she lives.

Ashley Hunter

Editor’s Note: This article was written on March 24, 2020. CDC, state and local guidelines and recommendations may have changed by time of publication. Please keep these in mind when planning activities.

It’s hard to believe, but we have spent more time outdoors in these past two weeks than we ever have before with our kids.

We have dedicated time in the evenings to take a walk around the block. We always thought it was a bit of an inconvenience since we’re always out doing something for work or home, and it’s never the right weather to take young babies out for a walk.

My oldest had just turned 5 before all the virus stuff happened, so we bought a push bike for him. As you can imagine, we hadn’t left the house for him to learn to use it until we were compelled to stay at home.

Teaching our kids to ride a bike, or scooter, or any sort of toy was always something we wanted to do, but never got around to doing it. My husband rode a bike since he was a little child, and has fond memories of his father pushing him along, trying hard to keep him from falling.

I grew up with my dad jogging alongside me as I learned how to ride my bike on training wheels. It was a huge triumph when I graduated to a “big girl” bike.

Unfortunately, time has run away from our family, and we just haven’t made it a priority.

Much to our expectation, however, teaching our son how to ride was just as natural to him as it was to his 3-year-old younger brother. I don’t know how old children normally are when they first learn how to ride bikes, and I’m sure ours are older than average, but it was so worth seeing the triumph and freedom in their eyes as they watched the houses go by from their new bikes.

It made us wonder why we didn’t make this a priority to begin with. It’s kind of sad that we were forced to learn this truth by a vicious virus.

What have you always wanted to do most with your kids? Most families have added a new occupation to their resumes this past month: homeschooling parent, Mom blogs, vlogs, and entrepreneurs are scrambling to give parents ideas, strategies, and plans to keep their kids busy and still learning while away from school.

Well, before this shift, if you had read any article or taken a class about beginning to homeschool, you would find a common suggested first step; take the first two weeks to “de-school.” What does that mean?

Think of this -what are the things you or your kids have always wanted to do but couldn’t because it’s a school day? It could be going to the movie theater in the middle of the day, or have an extended pancake breakfast. Of course, the movie theater is closed, and pancakes may be out of the question, but what would an ideal “no school” time look like to you?

Get creative, free your imagination, put away the school work for just a second and do something everyone wants to do.

Ashley Hunter is a mom, teacher, and community supporter who loves who she is and where she lives. If you have ideas that you would like to share with Hunter, you may email suggestions to hunter.ashleyk@gmail.com.

