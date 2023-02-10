“What if we were to take a trip to Austin?” one of my best friends asked me a week ago. “It would be to a comedy club, but to a clean show that you could take your grandmother to. And… “ she paused. “It’s late. Like, really, really late. It starts at 8:30 and we wouldn’t get out until at the very earliest 11:00 since we want to hang out and take pictures.”
Seven years ago, I wouldn’t have questioned it. Now, I have three kids, and she has two young ones with one in her womb. Something that would have once been an immediate “yes” became a “let me ask my husband.”
So is the state of life we find ourselves in. Only one night, driving in crazy Austin traffic and presumably staying overnight has become so difficult. There is budgeting, planning, mapping, strategizing, meal-prepping and making sure the husbands would not tear their hair out after not having mom for one day.
It almost seemed like it’s not worth all the trouble for just one night. Yet, it was necessary. We both knew it. A night away from kids waking up, kicking ribs, pulling hair; a night of quiet, peace, maybe watching what we wanted to watch on TV, was so necessary.
Thankfully, our husbands were on board and helped book a nice, yet inexpensive hotel only minutes away from the venue.
On our drive down, we were in disbelief. Surely, we would be going home soon. Surely, we would get a message on our phones asking us to reconsider and come back. But it never came.
As we got closer and closer to North Austin, deeper into all the cars and congestion and making sure we took the right exit, we finally arrived at the hotel. No messages from home, just great conversation and prayer.
After checking in, we walked to the comedy club, still in disbelief.
I don’t think it really kicked in until we were actually sitting down at a table with a lovely retired, nomadic couple. We all chatted and ate, took pictures, and enjoyed a truly clean, comedy line-up. We laughed until we cried and shared some boneless wings which tasted better because we were sharing with another adult who could wipe their own face.
The next day, after such a fun evening and a good night’s sleep, we found ourselves at a loss for what to do. We weren’t needed back until that afternoon, but that was the issue; there was nothing in particular that we would have liked to do that didn’t involve children. Sure, we knew the parks nearby, the museums and the playgrounds, but what would two adults like to do on their own? It occurred to us then that even though our time away was necessary, no one knows how to have pure, free and wonderful fun like a child.
We made it back safely, and though we had the time of our lives, we were grateful and happy to be back home. It made us more appreciative of our families, but also strengthened our friendship in a unique way. Maybe, we will make this a yearly tradition that will grow to include other close friends.