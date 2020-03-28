I have many questions I have been asking myself on a daily basis. I think the most important one I ask is, “What are the lessons we have learned from this COVID-19 crisis that we can pass on to our children?”
This is by no means a recap article, seeing as how we are not finished with things yet, and the answer to this question changes as often as the situation at hand. However, to start my series of articles focusing on life during the development of this virus, I thought it would be appropriate to begin with the end in mind. Here are some important lessons that I wish to impart to my children, as well as practice as these next few months pass.
The first lesson, I believe H-E-B said it best, is to “take what you need, and leave some for your neighbor.” My husband went to the grocery store the other day for some fresh produce and a few other things and mets a woman frantically grabbing the last three sweet potatoes among the empty boxes. She looked at him as he is standing there with a smile on his face and sighs. “You have kids?” She asked. “Yes,” he replied. Reluctantly, she gave all three potatoes to my husband. “No,” he said. “I only need a couple.” And he gave one back.
Being a good neighbor is never easy but is always a blessing.
The second is all about enjoying the beauty of family when it gets cramped. People are working from home. Kids are home for an undetermined amount of time. Things can escalate from a relaxing extended vacation to a burden in a matter of seconds.
In the midst of all this chaos in the home and out, did you realize we missed the beginning of spring? The flowers are blooming outside, and the wildlife is thriving. The outdoors is wide open when we feel claustrophobic.
There are beautiful moments to drink in with our children and in nature. Will we take the time to find them?
Finally, the third lesson is to find some faith. I know that most of your scientific research has been on the coronavirus lately, but research has also shown that people with faith tend to have longer, more fulfilling lives. I think it plays a critical part here. Faith and hope give people something to look forward to despite things going on around us, and makes the first two lessons much easier to learn and practice. Whatever that looks like for you, find it and hold on to it for the next few months and beyond.
Allow me to dust the soap off my feet and climb down this box. I am probably the least qualified person to give any kind of list of lessons since I’m working on them myself every hour of every day. My goal is to share the ways in which my family succeeds and fails in doing so. So, let’s laugh, cry and freak out together as we weather this storm. I promise, we will all be better people for it.
