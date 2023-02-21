Q: What are the top killers related to heart disease?
A: It's common knowledge the leading cause of death across the world is heart disease.
However, how that breaks down regarding the specific conditions that are the top killers is worth noting and methods to take for preventing it.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, of the world's top 10 leading causes of death, heart disease accounted for the top three leading causes of death, and the fourth can lead to the development of heart disease complications, according to the World Health Organization.
The three heart disease leading causes of death include ischemic heart disease, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
All three are most commonly the result of plaque buildup in the arteries, said Dr. Ashraf AbuSara, Citizens Medical Center cardiologist. However, dislodged blood clots and genetic conditions can also cause these diseases.
One of the best ways to reduce the risk of these diseases is a proper diet that incorporates fruits, vegetables, proteins, nuts, seeds, etc., AbuSara said. Additionally, he recommends avoiding eating excessive red meat.
"Reducing the risk of heart disease is extremely important, and I think there are some common sense things people can do to reduce their risk of heart disease significantly," he said.
AbuSara recommends the Mediterranean-inspired DASH diet, or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet, in particular.
A good step in prevention is also increasing physical activity and avoiding bad habits such as smoking, he said.
For those who are overweight, dealing with arthritis or other physical impairment, AbuSara recommends participating in nonweight-bearing activities such as swimming or an elliptical.
The same tips apply for the even rarer aneurysm as reducing blood pressure and cholesterol minimizes a person's risk of aneurysms, he said.
The fourth leading cause of death in the world is lower respiratory infections, which for those with a history of heart disease can lead to complications from infection, AbuSara said.
"If there is someone known with an infection, it is best to avoid direct exposure," he said. "If they are exposed and start to have symptoms, proactively seek medical attention."
Those with a family history of heart disease or increased risk factors should talk with their primary care provider about their heart, AbuSara said. Their doctor and a cardiologist can discuss possible diagnostic tests to identify their risks and develop a plan.