What are you looking forward to the most after this is all over? It’s a great and healthy question to ask, because it gives us something to look forward to and a positive outlook on the future. It seems to be the most popular question being discussed, but I have another one for you.
What would you like to see? It’s pretty obvious by now that some things are going to change from here on out, as they should. Now, we’re not talking about keeping a 6-foot distance from everyone for the rest of our lives because, let’s face it, some of us are itching to give some hugs to friends and family members. I’m talking about small, yet significant, changes that can help us evolve into a more health conscious society. Here is, more or less, my little list.
1. More hand-washing. When I was 16, I took a mission trip to Ukraine. At the entrance of every restaurant we walked into, there was a sink and soap. Of course, these were decorated according to the overall look and feel of the building, but I had to ask why they were situated apart from the bathrooms. It turns out, because of their long history of fighting plagues and illnesses, basins became part of their culture. This is somewhat true in our culture when it comes to eating at home, but I would love to see more free-standing sinks and hand-washing stations at restaurants and in public areas.
2. More quarantine. There’s a Donald Duck episode in which Donald goes door to door selling products, but is ignored because of his annoying voice. The homes in the neighborhood all put out quarantine signs to keep him away. It reminded me that back in the day, quarantining when a family member was sick was obvious. Now, we try to get back to normal schedules the minute a fever subsides. Maybe we need to rethink how we approach getting sick from a business and sick leave standpoint, and from a parenting and schooling standpoint.
3. Fewer shoes. Another trick from the foreign country book is removing your shoes once you enter into your home. We have done this since the kids were born – mostly because I was already a germaphobe. Still, we’ve found it to be amazingly comfortable. We remove our shoes, bring out our slippers, and it feels like we have stepped into a fortress of comfort and relaxation. For our guests, I never used to insist on anything, but have recently stumbled across the idea of having comfortable sandals or slippers for them.
4. Less carpet. It’s comfortable on your feet before you slip into bed at night, but at a restaurant or high-traffic public area, it is a hot spot for germs and bacteria. Less carpet would mean more hygienic floors. There is even an emerging market for concrete floors, vinyl flooring and any other type of material that can make this good-looking and affordable. Hopefully, this can be a time for businesses to reconsider their options and make the investment.
So, what would you like to see? Let’s dream big and start this constructive conversation.
