Q: Where does the money from the Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk go?
A: Each year, the American Heart Association holds multiple heart walks nationwide to raise money for research, education and advocacy.
How those resources are spread throughout the region is worth noting.
Last year, the Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk raised $125,000 between the walk and other fundraising events.
This year, the Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk set the goal of $150,000, with $115,754.17 raised as of late February.
While there is still time for people to donate, the event officials expect to raise about $140,000 from pledged donations yet to be collected, Heart Walk Director Brittany Sandbach said.
How that money is split is pretty consistent across the country, Sandbach said.
For every dollar donated, 80¢ go to local programs promoting heart health, according to the American Heart Association.
The funds are distributed as follows: 33% go toward public education programs; 23% to professional education and training; 17% to research; 11% toward fundraising, 8% to community service; and 8% to management and general expenses, according to the association.
Examples of the programs include supporting CPR training in schools, engaging kids with healthy eating through a kid's heart health challenge, education campaigns about the dangers of teen vaping, teaching the importance of CPR training and having an automated external defibrillator onsite to businesses and much more, Sandbach said.
Donations help local regions raise awareness and combat heart disease each year, she said.
"Think about 20 years ago, if you had a cardiac incident, you would be out of work for weeks. Now thanks to research, advancing treatment and more awareness of the risks of heart disease, people can be back at work in a few days," Sandbach said. "Just think about 20 years from now, and that's what we're working toward."