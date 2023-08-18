Where is your want-to button?
Since my daughter’s house flooded, I’ve longed to see everything back to normal. My husband has gone several times to help with the different aspects of repairs, but I wanted a turn.
When she called on my birthday and told me about the girls’ reading projects, I knew it was time for a face-to-face visit. I taught speech and writing to high schoolers back in the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Surely, I could help my elementary-age granddaughters with reading.
When I arrived, it was fun to get sweet hugs from little girls. Then I asked for a tour of the house. It was so satisfying to see the new floors and carpet. My daughter had her dad enlarge the kitchen island to include an overhang for more seating and a built-in beverage fridge. Also, at her request, he built a wainscoting around the living area.
We all loved the way it lit up the room. But before we embarked on reading projects, I called the girls over and searched through their pockets. Then I checked their feet and hair, pretending to look for something.
They giggled and loved it, especially when I squeezed in a tickle or two. When they wanted to know what I was looking for, I told them we needed to find their WANT-TO buttons. Their giggles helped pave the way for more enjoyable learning.
Nine-year-old Annabelle started her project with a shoebox and Legos. Actually, she was far more interested in the project than in reading. Glancing through her book, I understood why.
Reading the words was easy, but the old-school writing style was not. Mom appreciated the second opinion. Then Mamaw helped Ria as she inched through her story. I explained that words have a rhythm.
All she really needed was practice—she had the basics down—but it took a while and she’d lose interest. I could relate, but reading is a skill people use all their lives. When Ria finished the book—with a little prodding from Mamaw—she was quite proud of herself. And gained the confidence she needed for future success.
So important.
We especially appreciated it when Ria approached her reading project with enthusiasm the next morning.
I suggested she cut up an old towel like the character in the book, and she was all for it. During breakfast, she sat on the floor by the table with a sharp pair of scissors and trimmed the towel. Everyone had to step around her several times, and her mom and older sister reminded her NOT to cut the towel in half.
She persisted and cut until her little fingers hurt, but she loved the end result—a tattered towel with lots of jagged holes. As much as I wanted to accompany them to the Farmer’s Market, I headed back to Victoria about mid-morning.
Work awaited me, and if I waited too long, I wouldn’t do it. So I turned on my want-to button and got busy. I can’t say I sped through anything, but I accomplished my writing-related goal for the day. Where is your want-to button? The apostle Paul said he wanted to do what was right, but he couldn’t. He said he wanted to do what was good, but he didn’t. (Romans 7: 15-16, NLT)
When he said those things, he was referring to the sin nature that lives inside us all. But when we’re in Christ, He frees us from the power of sin so we can follow our spirit nature.
That useful knowledge can apply to anything—reading, repairing a home, or being freed from the things that want to destroy our lives. It’s a matter of turning on our want-to button to live God’s way.