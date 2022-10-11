Q: Why do hospitals hire so many nurses every year?
A: In the wake of Community Health Systems trying to create a nursing program at DeTar Healthcare System, the question as to why hospitals hire so many nursing school graduates each year came up.
The answer to this is twofold. One, because there is already a shortage of nurses, both national and in the state which was exacerbated by the stress of the pandemic. The second reason is annual turnover at the hospitals.
At the last Citizens Medical Center board meeting CEO Michael Olson revealed that each year the hospital hires a sizable percentage of all graduates from Victoria College to meet its nursing staff needs.
“Every hospital experiences routine turnover annually with retirements, relocations, etc. As a result of the pandemic, the need for nurses increased,” Olson said. “We are very grateful that we have Victoria College and UHV committed to train our local students who continue their careers in our community.”
This issue is similar at DeTar Healthcare System, spokesperson Judith Barefield said in a statement.
“The nationwide shortage of healthcare workers is a serious challenge facing our industry. To ensure quality healthcare is available to Crossroads’ residents, DeTar Healthcare System regularly recruits nurse graduates and experienced nurses from our area and from around the country,” Barefield said in the statement. “These nurses fill critical positions needed to expand services to meet the demand of our aging community and provide care for the acutely and chronically ill.”
They also fill positions vacated by nurses leaving for life changes, such as retirement, relocation and professional development, she said.
It is for this reason programs like Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria are critical, said Victoria College President Jennifer Kent and Meagan Rogers, University of Texas-Arlington Clinical Associate Professor and Associate Chair.
Kent noted that most of VC’s nursing student stay in the community in their career for the long term which is valuable not just for the hospitals but also for all nursing needs in the area.
Even with UTA, one of the largest nursing programs in the state, making efforts to get their students into those rural hospitals, it is difficult to meet those needs as those students don’t usually stay, Rogers said. For this reason local programs like VC and UHV are necessary to meet the continued growing need for nursing in Texas as the pandemic has taken its toll on the workforce, particularly with burnout.