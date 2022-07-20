Theatre Victoria's musical production of "The Wizard of Oz" is just around the corner. Opening night is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Meet the three actors who play Dorothy, the Wicked Witch and Glinda the Good Witch.
Audrey Cook, Dorothy
Audrey Cook was born and raised in Victoria. She also began at Theatre Victoria at a young age. She started at age 6 and is now 19. She does not intend to pursue a theater career despite her love of performance and her singing talents. She is a business marketing major at Texas A&M-College Station.
When she heard they were auditioning for "The Wizard of Oz," “I just couldn’t stay away,” she said. “I resonate with the story a little bit. There’s no place like home, and I’ve always called this (Victoria) my home. I get emotional talking about it. I just love this place so much.”
She attended theater summer camps as a child, and when she was 8, she was in her first main stage production, "Little Orphan Annie."
“You get bit by the acting bug so early,” she said.
Cook ascribes her love of theater to her mother. Her dad is a bull rider, who learned to adapt to having four daughters. “He didn’t really picture himself going to ballet recitals his whole life, but he did,” she said.
Her older sister is nine years older than her and was the first to perform with Theatre Victoria. When her sister was a senior in high school, she begged their mother to let Cook and her little sister do the last show with her, “so we were all in 'Annie' together.”
Cook said her mother “is a beautiful singer. My mom is really where I first learned about harmonizing.” She said her mother was an alto, while Cook is a soprano. They would sing together to pass the time on long trips.
Felicia Boyd, The Wicked Witch
Theatre Victoria runs deep into many family histories in the Crossroads. Felicia Boyd, who plays the part of the Wicked Witch, said the joke in her family is she has been part of the theater since she was “in utero.” Her parents were part of the original group that started Theatre Victoria in 1977. In actuality, she started at the ripe old age of 4 in a walk-on part. Her love of theater “just took off,” she said.
Boyd studied theater at Texas A&M-Kingsville. She taught theater in Austin and presently is teaching at St. Joseph High School in Victoria. Her mother started the theater program at St. Joseph High School in the late 70s. Brett Hager took over when she retired.
In college, she studied theater arts, which encompassed everything from acting to directing to design. Her passion is in directing and design. At Texas A&M-Kingsville, she said she got to work on three main stage shows as an undergraduate.
Boyd calls her parents her first “professors” of theater. “It’s in my blood, pretty much,” she said.
At one point, she was drawn to opera, but after a year of focusing on vocal performance, she returned to the theater.
Boyd said she has been in "The Wizard of Oz" before. “When I was a little kid, I think I was 9 or 10. We did 'The Wizard of Oz.' and I was in the Lullaby League. So I was a munchkin.”
Of her present part, she said, “I always loved the witch. She’s such an iconic character … I’ve always wanted to play her. She has so many layers, you know. As Miss Gulch, she's just mean. As the witch, she elevates that times ten. But you know there are moments where she’s funny. There are moments where she’s cruel. There are even moments where she’s playful. I get to act a whole range of things.”
Her only real anxiety was the flying aspect of her role. “I fly a broomstick, and I fly with my bike.” At first, she worried “are they going to be able to get me up there? Am I going to fall? But I trust everyone, and it is so freeing. They hoist you up, and then you go as fast as you can across the stage.”
Boyd’s family continues to expand into Theatre Victoria. One of her daughters is playing a munchkin. Her oldest daughter is working the fly system. The littlest has not yet started, but it’s only a matter of time.
Olivia Mahan, Glinda the Good Witch
Olivia Mahan is only 21 but has been doing theater for 15 years already. She was 6 years old when she first performed with Theatre Victoria in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
“I was in the children’s chorus,” she said. “I’ve pretty much been with them ever since.”
When she was 8, she joined the theater summer camp Triple Threat and did that every summer, as well as performing in the summer shows. When she started at St. Joseph High School, she could no longer work in the summer shows because she was on the drill team and got busy “doing high school things.”
“After I graduated in 2019, I came back in 2020 for 'Sister Act.' And then last summer, I was in 'Legally Blonde,' and now I'm in 'The Wizard of Oz.' So, this is pretty much been my home and, aside from high school, the only place I've ever done theater.”
Mahan is a dance instructor and lives in Rockport. She helps with choreography and intends to work with Boyd at St. Joseph to choreograph some of their upcoming musicals. “So, I will be going back home to my high school,” she said.
Her forte is teaching jazz and musical theater dance. “But I do teach ballet, contemporary, and beginner tap,” she said.
Mahan said she wants to “add a little bit of sass” to Glinda. “She has some sarcastic moments,” she said.
She tries to remember that Glinda is more like a fairy godmother type. But she was told the way she handles her wand “was adding a very Gen Z spin to her.”
Children react most strongly to the gown she wears, Mahan said.
“The dress is exquisite. It is huge. It looks very like aristocratic … like something like a princess would wear. And then I have a giant tiara,” she said.
“I think kids, especially right off the bat, are just gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, it's a princess. Yeah, look at the dress!’” she said. Plus, Mahan said she flies onto stage in a bubble.
"'The Wizard of Oz' is probably my favorite thing in the whole wide world,” said Mahan. She pointed to her friend, Taylor Kirkpatrick, who was styling her hair before rehearsal. “This is my friend, and she can attest that I collect things.”
Kirkpatrick smiled and nodded in agreement.
“I have like movie posters and cast books and collectible dolls and toys and dishware,” Mahan said. “My senior year, we did a senior dance, and you got to decorate a table, and mine was 'Wizard of Oz' themed. I even had my own Emerald City as the centerpiece.”
