For the first time in her 28-year life, Rachel Wortham learned to pick up fast food at a drive-thru window on her own.
Wortham wanted to continue her weekly tradition even during the pandemic. For about nine years, she has dined at Chik-fil-A every Tuesday and at McDonald’s every Thursday.
With her mild level of autism that she was diagnosed with in 1994, Wortham is often hesitant about learning something new. But from this pandemic, she learned checking her temperature before going to work, talking to her aunt on a video call and wearing a mask throughout her work at H-E-B Plus!
Her aunt in Austin, Melody Chatelle, has always supported Wortham, encouraging her to push herself. After graduating from Victoria East High School in 2011, Wortham was comfortable staying at home with her parents.
“I just felt deep in my heart that she could do more than she was doing,” Chatelle said. “I wanted her to keep learning like most other people do after they graduate from high school.”
Wortham didn’t want to at the beginning, but after encouragement from her family, she attended a special education program in Austin called College Living Experience. It’s a program for young adults with disabilities to learn independent living skills and to prepare for college. Living in her own apartment separate from her family for one year, Wortham learned to cook, clean, do laundry and manage finances.
Now she is an adult living in her own apartment, driving to work and cooking meals ranging from rib-eye steak to chicken wings by herself.
“I’m not sure any of us ever thought Rachel would drive, and look at her – she’s a better driver than I am,” Chatelle said.
Working three days a week at H-E-B Plus! to organize and bag products helps Wortham not just financially, but socially. Without work, Wortham would be content with staying in her own world at home, her mother Trudy Wortham said.
“It provides her social interaction with all kinds of people. … She’s very shy but that helps her to not be as shy and to talk to people.”
Making a contribution through work also boosts Wortham’s self-confidence. “I think work makes us feel worthy and it connects us with other people and gets us out of the house,” Chatelle said. “It makes communities better.”
With an intention to make a better community, Wortham also volunteers at Hospice of South Texas and helps with labeling newsletters at First United Methodist Church.
“She has grown to learn it,” her mother said. “They call Rachel the quality control expert at the church.”
Although the volunteer work temporarily stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, she plans to continue when the pandemic is over.
After challenging herself multiple times, Wortham now knows that independent living comes with overcoming the fear of learning.
“Someday when the day comes when her parents aren’t here anymore, and I’m not here anymore,” Chatelle said, “she can make it on her own.”
