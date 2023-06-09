In my writing world, I’m jumping through hoops for my debut novel.
“Countin’ On Jesse,” (Book 1) will be available in September. I just completed the content edit—that’s when the editor says you’ve used the word “and” over 2,000 times, and the pacing (all the chapter and scene breaks) needs adjusting.
The next step, where my manuscript is now, is line edits by the publishing editor. On one hand, it’s a relief for it to be in capable hands, but it’s also like telling your child goodbye before he/she embarks for another country.
Meanwhile, I’m writing the first draft of book 3 in the same series. When I’m able to keep my thoughts on track. Right now I’m in the mushy middle, and my brain keeps getting bogged down with what’s supposed to come next.
Frankly, it’s a mess. Good thing I already know how this story ends. I can fix whatever else goes awry, but a bad ending—O the horror!
There’s just no coming back from a bad ending.
Recently, my daughter had a water catastrophe. The upstairs bathroom sink faucet got left on all night and water ran. And ran. And ran. She said it was “raining” in the downstairs living room the following morning. They have moved into a hotel while the house undergoes major repairs. Fortunately, she has strong faith and says the silver lining to this complete upheaval is she’ll get to choose new flooring and carpet. Definitely a work in progress.
A few days ago, I had a kitchen disaster. While I was emptying the dishwasher, the cabinet shelf gave way and dishes crashed onto the counter and the floor. I lost seven bowls, the sugar dish, and the gravy boat spoon from a set of dishes I treasure. Cleanup is a work in progress. We swept and vacuumed, but we’re still finding bits of ceramic in strange places.
My husband and son are expanding the shop in our backyard so they can work on projects at the same time. But during the time my husband built the addition, he declared it was such a mess, he couldn’t find anything, much less take on new projects. Order had to be restored so he could move forward. Still a work in progress.
But I believe our messes will get cleaned up. My daughter looks forward to her home renovation. My husband and son will have their bigger shop. My first book and this awful first draft will hopefully turn into something readers love.
It matters what you believe. We have to keep holding on to what we believe because fear whispers a different story in our ear. I didn’t write for a long time because I was afraid. I feared my writing wouldn’t be any good, and I feared what other people would think. It was only when I gave myself permission to do it badly — a practice I still use on first drafts — that I could move forward. It wasn’t a straight path, either. Lots of stops and starts. Lots of mistakes. Lots of head banging.
I’m a work in progress too. But since I belong to Christ, I’m his workmanship. When I let him guide and direct my life according to his purposes, I’ll get to my destination, no matter how things look like in the meantime. Christ can take the biggest gnarly mess and straighten out every last knot. Our part is to believe and have faith. Scripture says, “And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
What’s your WIP? Put your faith in God, then go for it.