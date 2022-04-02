Yoakum photographer shares perspective

For Tommy Linn, between working as a sixth grade science teacher and chasing the light, the 59-year-old Yoakum photographer gives back to the community whenever he can.
“I started because my kids were in sports, so I went to all their games and started taking pictures of them,” Linn said. “I would get good pictures of some of the other kids, and I would share those.”
With his younger son playing football and running track and his older brother playing just about everything under the sun, the cameras and lenses got more expensive and heavy, Linn said.
Linn is mostly a sports photographer. Football, basketball, track and field as well as baseball are some of the things that have crossed his lenses. He also has branched out to experiment with a little landscape photography and also photographed a few weddings and senior portraits.
In 2008, Linn started the Yoakum B’dogs, a fan page on Facebook where he would post photos of students playing various sports for them and their parents to see.
“I enjoy giving back to the community. I wish I had somebody to do this for me when I was playing sports back in the ’80s,” Linn said. “I got one picture of me playing football and one picture of me playing track, and neither of them were really great pictures.”
The journey to great photography was a long one, 15 years to be exact. Thankfully, wherever there is a camera, there is a photographer. And in the Crossroads, there are lots of photographers to learn from.
“I’ve had a lot of support from other photographers. You’d meet people like Howard Esse and say, ‘Hey, what are you shooting? What are your settings?’ and you learn from that,” Linn said. “And you’d learn that your equipment wasn’t quite good enough, and you might have to upgrade to a better lens or camera body.”
The Sony Sure Shot, a humble point-and-shoot camera offering just a bit of extension on the lens, was Linn’s first camera. As a new photographer wanting to get into the fast-paced action of sports photography, it proved to be difficult.
“I found out real quick … that wasn’t going to be enough camera,” Linn said.
One of his very first pictures he took was a landscape photo as he was driving back home.
“It was a windmill. I was coming home, and there was a big storm blowing in, and the sunlight broke right over the top of it,” Linn said. “And, oh my God, was it beautiful. I backed up in the middle of the road, pulled over to the side and took that photo.”
It was then the photographer began to hone his craft by just going out and seeing the world through a lens. As a former athlete himself, he understands knowing the game and what to anticipate is key to sports photography. As thousands of frames began to rack up, the differentiation slowly became clear through trial and error, Linn said.
“A lot of the time, it’s capturing a moment. A lot of people can take a Snapchat, but they miss that moment,” Linn said. “That’s the chase for me — catching that person in the air, catching that person right before the ball hits their hands, right before somebody comes up to block a shot. It’s just that split second.”
For Linn, the most rewarding thing about photography is watching the student athletes grow up and go on to have families of their own, he said.
“You’re stopping time with photography,” Linn said. “If you’re looking back on it 20, 30 years in the future, and you go, ‘Man, look at me,’ the kids can go, ‘Ha, l didn’t have this beer belly, and I didn’t have a family and a job. I was an athlete. They can look back on that.”
