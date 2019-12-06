Rock ’n’ roll Christmas music blared from a sound system outside the dimly lit St. Francis Episcopal Church Hall on Monday night.
Dozens of high school students outfitted in extravagant Christmas sweaters milled around in the slightly cool evening air. Inside, other youth congregated around the hot chocolate service and a small brownie-filled table. The buzz of light teenage chatter filled a large hallway where they waited for the evening to begin.
More than 100 members of Young Life Victoria gathered as they do every Monday for Club Night. Since 2010, the almost 80-year-old international ecumenical organization has introduced Victoria adolescents to Jesus Christ and helped them grow in their faith.
“Adults in the community who had experiences with Young Life before thought Victoria needed it,” said Isabella Najus, 24, the area director for Young Life Victoria. “A variety of people – none of them were connected to each other – reached out on their own at the same time to the regional South Texas office saying this needs to be.”
Caring adults interested in supporting area youth are the engine behind the organization. They go through a yearlong training program to become leaders who can effectively reach out to high school students and build personal relationships with them. They help the staff coordinate Club Nights each week and camps each summer. Individually, each of them hosts a small campaigner group every week that provides more personal faith and life mentorship for youths who have expressed interest in advancing their involvement.
Najus volunteered as a leader for almost six years for Young Life Victoria before she became director earlier this year.
“A lot of our leaders are in college, so it hasn’t been that long since they were in high school,” Najus said. “They can relate to them and give them sound advice because they have experienced the things they are going through.”
Eleven leaders currently volunteer their time on a weekly basis. Eleven more adults are in training with a curriculum produced at the national Young Life level.
Club Nights are designed to entertain and engage high school students. They sing and dance to music provided by the leaders, and they play games and participate in other relationship-building activities. The evenings end with a 10-minute Gospel reading and insights provided by a different leader each week.
Faith Gonzales, a 16-year-old junior at Victoria East High School who is not affiliated with any particular church, first heard about the club from her older sister. Then posts featuring Club Night began showing up on Snapchat and other social media sites.
“They were all singing together and happy, and it looked like something nice to be around,” she said. “This is not what I do. I don’t like talking to a lot of people, but everyone was friendly and made me come out of my comfort zone to participate in games and sing.”
Faith said participating in Club Nights and attending a weekend camp for freshmen on the Frio River has made her more sociable. She recalled cabin time as a powerful experience at camp when the girls gathered in a circle at the end of the night to share their feelings.
The brief Bible sessions that end Club Nights have opened her eyes to more opportunities in life, and she intends to join Najus’ campaigner group that meets Sundays, she said.
“It’s a good thing that could come into my life,” she said. “I never gave thought to church, God or Jesus until I went to Club Night.”
At the most recent Club Night, Najus read aloud Luke 1:28-38 and Matthew 1:20-24.
In these Gospel passages, angels of the Lord appear to Mary and Joseph with messages about the birth of Jesus.
“We wrapped up the whole semester with the message that we have the opportunity to respond to the gift of Jesus Christ that we have all been given,” Najus said.
The Gospel readings serve as an introduction to the Bible for some and a reminder for others.
“And the Gospel part at the end, even if it is just a little bit, gets people used to that kind of Godly feel,” said Julie Diebel, 16, a junior at East High School and member of Trinity Episcopal Church. “It doesn’t pressure anyone into it. But, I think it’s helpful for a lot of kids.”
Julie attended the technology-free, weeklong summer camp in Colorado last year, and called the experience “amazing.”
“All of the counselors, the second you get there, they don’t even know me and they already love me,” Julie said. “You can tell they have so much love for what they do, and how passionate they are for helping youth our age.”
Kamryn Barnett, 17, an East High School senior and member of Holy Family Catholic Church, has attended two of the summer camps in Colorado and described them as the best weeks of her life.
“I love meeting new people, having fun, learning more about God, strengthening my faith,” she said. “There are lots of friendship bracelets and hair wraps. When it’s time to leave and come back, it’s a whole other world. It’s like it’s not reality while you are there.”
Kamryn described Club Night as “a break from school and family and a chance to hang out with friends.”
“It gives me time to think about the week and remember God is there,” she said.
Aysha Izaguirre, an 18-year-old senior at East High School and a member of St. Peter’s Baptist Church, called the Colorado camp “a huge escape that we all enjoy.” In addition to organized activities and games, the youths have plenty of free time in the “beautiful and breathtaking” mountains, she said.
“Having time off to just express yourself and have fun is really important,” she said.
Aysha was particularly moved by time spent reflecting on Bible passages at camp.
“It changed how I looked at life and myself,” she said. “After the Bible story, they sent us outside to sit under the stars for 10 minutes and reflect, and it was a really emotional time for everybody.”
The out-of-state camp is nine days, including travel time, and all sophomores, juniors and seniors who attend home, public or private high schools are welcome. Membership in the organization is not a requirement. The camp is provided for a flat $450 rate for each child, and a chartered bus transports the youths to and from the camp.
“The camp offers fun adventures, great food and excellent speakers who understand and can connect to high school students, which seems hard to do for adults in this day and age,” Najus said.
Najus said the organization helps build lifelong friendships. She stays in touch with former members who are now graduating from college or getting married.
“Young Life has been around for so long and does summer camping and outreach so well,” she said. “We go to their basketball, volleyball and soccer games – we make an effort to go where the kids are.”
