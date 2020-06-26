Drew Tipton, a Houston lawyer specializing in employment, labor and trade secret litigation, was sworn in as federal judge on Friday. He will sit on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi, filling the final judicial vacancy on the Texas federal bench.
Tipton was sworn in by Senior Judge John Rainey, of Victoria. Both judges are from Angleton. Tipton completed a clerkship with Rainey while attending South Texas College of Law in Houston.
During the swearing-in, Rainey said he was proud of Tipton’s decision to switch over from private practice to public service, adding his former clerk would bring a sense of compassion to the bench.
Tipton’s father and grandfather were both Baptist preachers. Tipton, too, enjoyed speaking in front of a crowd, which led him to the courtroom, he said Friday.
In 21 years with Baker Hostetler, a Houston firm, Tipton came to specialize in trade secret litigation surrounding restrictive covenants, which come into play when an executive at one company departs to work at a competitor. He said his experience defending plaintiffs and defendants in those cases has prepared him for this lifetime judicial appointment.
“Those trade secret theft cases can really go nuclear,” Tipton said. “My style was always to try to take the edge off of it, never hedging on what your goal is but just not getting hung up on the emotions. That’s what I’m hoping I’ll bring to the bench: Judge Rainey-like patience.”
Tipton joined the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group known for its influence on judicial nominations, in 2010. He was recommended by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee, a bipartisan panel of leading Texas attorneys hailing, as Tipton put it, “from El Paso to Beaumont and from the Panhandle down to The Valley.”
Tipton was confirmed by the U.S. Senate June 3 on a 52-41 party-line vote. Two hundred of President Trump’s judicial appointees have been confirmed as of Friday, including 53 circuit court judges.
