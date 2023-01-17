Filing begins Wednesday for the May 6 Victoria school board election.
The Victoria school district is the only local entity scheduled to have an election. The city of Victoria does not hold an election this year.
The positions open are for District 3, now held by Bret Baldwin, and District 5, now held by Tami Keeling.
Residents of the district who wish to file for office must contact the school district’s administration office, said Margetta Hill, Victoria County election administrator.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to file.
People who decide after then that they want to seek office have until Feb. 21 to file as a write-in candidate, but their names will not appear on the ballot.
The election will be administered by the Victoria County Election Administration’s office, which will also handle voter registration for the election, she said.
Residents of the school district who are not registered to vote or who have moved since the last election and want to vote on May 6 can get an application online or go by the elections office in the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. The deadline to register to vote is April 6, Hill said.
Residents who are disabled or older than 65 can apply for a ballot by mail. The elections office has already begun accepting applications for this year. Applications for the May 6 election must be received by April 25.
Early voting will be from April 24-May 2 at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center.