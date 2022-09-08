Note: The event schedule is subject to change. Check vivatexasfilmfestival.com/schedule for more information.

Victoria to host film festival next weekend

Locations

  • Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. in Victoria
  • 120 Main Place, 120 S. Main St. in Victoria

To access the theater at 120 Main Place, use the East Santa Rosa Street entrance and go up to the second floor.

Film Schedule

Sept. 16

  • Double Feature: "Dos Estaciones" and "Americana" at 8 p.m. at the Welder Center

Sept. 17

  • "Una Great Movie", starting at 11 a.m. at the Welder Center
  • "Our Father, the Devil", starting at 1:15 p.m. at the Welder Center
  • Narrative Shorts (starting at 1:30 p.m. at 120 Main Place): "Lessons From Her Mother," "Seeds," "To Infinity," "Buy me not," "When You Clean a Strangers Home," "1 in 300,00," "Lava Platos," "A Muhler No Fim Do Mundo," "The Delusions of Contentment," "The Collegians Are Go!," "Soul Searching," and "Mud Cat"
  • "Frida," starting at 4 p.m. at the Welder Center
  • Animated Shorts (starting at 4:15 p.m. at 120 Main Place): "Footprints in the Forest," "Pachyderme," "Ventanas," "SAD," "Mirror," "Genethic," "Yellowstone 88," "Table," "Swack and Hairy," and "Cherry Bowl"

Sept. 18

  • "Desperado," starting at 3 p.m. at the Welder Center
  • "An Awesome Action Movie," starting at 3:15 p.m. at 120 Main Place
  • Short Documentaries (starting at 4:45 p.m. at 120 Main Place): "Heartbreak County," "Jamaica y Tamarindo," "Texas Wines" and "Nora Canales"
  • "What We Leave Behind," starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Welder Center
  • "Dangerous Ones," starting at 6:30 p.m. at 120 Main Place
  • "Peace in the Valley," starting at 8 p.m. at the Welder Center

Ticket Options

  • Early Bird Access (available prior to Sept. 16): $10
  • Day Pass (for Saturday and Sunday, includes wristband): $20 each day
  • "Americana"/"Dos Estaciones" double feature at the Welder Center: $12
  • Feature films shown on Saturday and Sunday: $7 each
  • Narrative Shorts: $7
  • Animated Shorts: $5
  • Documentary Shorts: $5
  • VIP Pass (Includes access to all films during festival, early bird seating, festival shirt and spot on 2022 patron supporter wall): $150 

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.

