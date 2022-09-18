The inaugural Viva Texas Film Festival rolled the credits at an awards brunch Sunday.
Several filmmakers who watched their work on the big screen this weekend received honors at El Paso Tacos & Tequila in Victoria.
The three-day film festival strived to highlight both the works of Crossroads artists and the depiction of Hispanic culture in movies.
Claire Santellana, one of the co-founders of the festival, said the event was exciting to witness because of the collision of fine arts, music and film.
“I felt like we had an inclusive film lineup with a wide variety of filmmakers,” Santellana said. “I was really happy that a lot of local filmmakers participated.”
The short film “Americana” was among Sunday’s award winners. “Americana” sheds light on the subject of human trafficking through its tale of a parent of a lost child and a social worker on the road.
Following a stunt show performed by a motorcyclist group that was featured in the film, “Americana” premiered Friday night at the Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Victoria.
Actor, director and writer Josh Shultz thanked Victoria residents for displaying kindness to the visiting “Americana” crew.
“The fact that you guys welcomed us and made this experience so special for us is something we will remember for the rest of our lives,” Shultz said.
The film festival may return next year.
“It’s looking that way,” Santellana said. “It’s been very rewarding. I think everyone enjoyed it.”