Final arguments began at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the case of a former St. Joseph High School coach accused of sexually abusing students.
Alvin Mumphord III, 45, is charged with 22 counts of various sexual crimes involving children. The charges include 10 counts of indecency with a child, five counts of online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, according to court records.
All of the charges are second-degree felonies.
Previously in the trial, the state called former and current male student athletes who testified that Mumphord inappropriately touched them during athletic stretches and massages. The state also called a former coach who testified that Mumphord blocked the window to his office with a paper partition while students were in his office.
At Tuesday's trial the state called one final witness, a West High School athletic trainer and coach with 19 years experience in his field.
Ronald Wayne Davis Jr. testified that a trainer or coach would never have reason to touch a student's genitals. Part of Mumphord's defense was he had to move male athletes' genitals in order to not injure them during a stretch. Davis said that such contact is never necessary.
"That's not my job," Davis said. "I would never touch a child's genitals." Davis said the student could move his own genitals if needed.
Davis went on to say that he would never be alone with a student or lock a door while stretching one. Witnesses claimed Mumphord did both.
The state rested its case after Davis' testimony.
Mumphord declined to testify on his own behalf.
The defense called a former Mumphord student, Victoria firefighter Chance Bedwell, who was a student at St. Joseph High School from 2008-2012.
Bedwell said he went to Mumphord regularly for stretches and that nothing inappropriate ever happened. He said he "never felt violated in any way."
The defense next called Mumphord's brother, Calvin Mumphord, who was in Mumphord's St. Joseph office regularly.
He testified that he never witnessed anything inappropriate and that his brother had good relationships with the students. He said the atmosphere was a happy one.
The defense's final witness was Mumford's sister, Arlene Mumphord, who was a coach at the private high school from 2016-2021. She said she shared the coach's office with her brother and several other coaches.
She said that the kids came to her brother's office laughing and joking. She also said she never saw anything inappropriate.
Both Calvin Mumphord and Arlene Mumphord said under cross examination that they were not present at morning stretches or stretches done at Alvin Mumphord's home on Saturdays.
This is a developing story. check back here later for updates.
