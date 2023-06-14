SEADRIFT — It took 98 hours and 51 minutes for Gabe Vande Hei and Jack Vande Hei to complete the Texas Water Safari.

At 11:51 a.m. Wednesday morning, the cousins reached the finish in Seadrift. They were last competitors to do so. After nearly 99 hours, the Hei Landers team was the 99th canoe to cross the finish line. The two of them had spent almost no time in a canoe beforehand.

“I’ve been in a canoe with my dad once just as a leisurely thing around a lake,” Gabe Vande Hei, of Brighton, Massachusetts, said. “Two days before we found someone who had done this and said we needed to train, so we trained with them.”

Finishing just 15 minutes prior to Gabe, 25, and Jack Vande Hei, a 23-year-old Huntington Beach, California, resident, were their fathers Mark (56) and Todd Vande Hei (55), of the Hei 50's. The fathers and sons would stop at every checkpoint together and were all but side by side throughout the race.

“I think that was the only reason I was able to finish today was having them here,” Jack Vande Hei said, of having his family around. “Having them here makes the experience that much better, and I think we’re all closer because of it.”

Jack did not realize what he signed up for when it came to the Texas Water Safari, he said. Initially he was asked whether he wanted to go on a canoe trip with his father, uncle and cousin, completely unaware of the near 99-hour journey that was to follow.

“I love the outdoors, and my uncle invited me on a canoe trip, and I thought it would be cool because I get to spend time with my family,” Jack Vande Hei said. “It wasn't until later when they told me it was 260 miles, maybe I should really think about this, but I already said yes, and I don’t like to go back on my word.”

Yonley brothers win Texas Water Safari in 2-person canoe SEADRIFT — A choppy San Antonio Bay proved to be a curse and a blessing for Tommy and Jonathan Yonley.

Jack kept his word, and 260 miles later the Hei Landers crossed the finish line.

In the Texas Water Safari, one of the most challenging obstacles throughout the 260 miles is the very last bit of it, coming out of the Guadalupe River and going into the San Antonio Bay as they head for their final destination in Seadrift, organizers said. The wind and changing water can be great obstacles, but the biggest obstacles in those moments are the fatigue after being in the water for nearly 260 miles at that point.

Shortly after entering the bay, the Hei Landers began to come into view for those waiting at the finish line, including their fathers Mark and Todd Vande Hei. As the two came into view many along the finish line started cheering, and as Gabe and Jack Vande Hei got close they could hear the cheers.

“There was a bunch of wind noise, but then just past that we began to hear this faint cheer,” Gabe Vande Hei said. “It was definitely a big motivator, and we tried to put on a show at the end and start going really fast.”

Upon crossing the finish line Gabe and Jack Vande Hei were greeted by their fathers who finished the race just 15 minutes beforehand. When Mark and Todd finished the race there was uncertainty amongst those gathered about whether or not Gabe and Jack could finish the race. The sons powered through those obstacles and kept paddling towards their father’s who were waiting at the finish line.

“It felt like Mark and I have done a good job of passing down the belief that you can decide what you want to do no matter what the obstacles are,” Todd Vande Hei said. “Even if there are people in your life that don’t think you can or should accomplish those things, if you decide you’re going to, that’s all you have to do and I felt in that moment both of them understood that.”