Budgeting doesn’t have to be a difficult task. In fact, with some knowledge and strategy, just about anyone can set and reach financial goals, according to a Victoria financial advisor and University of Houston-Victoria alumna.
Financial literacy will be the topic of discussion during the next Bridge to Brilliance – Building Resiliency to Inspire, Develop and Grow Entrepreneurship virtual event from 4 to 5 p.m. April 13 through Microsoft Teams. Michele Rohde, president of Rohde Financial Group, bestselling author and UHV graduate, will lead the workshop.
“I am excited to help and serve the community through this series,” Rohde said. “It’s an honor to be included in this group. The other speakers have been very informative, and I am looking forward to sharing information in hopes that it will help somebody.”
The Bridge to Brilliance series was created by the Personal Growth and Mentorship subcommittee of the UHV School of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Board. The purpose of the series is to connect the UHV and business communities and serve as a personal growth community for entrepreneurs, business students and marketers. Although the series is curated for college students preparing for life after graduation, others also can benefit from the workshop.
Rohde has owned Rohde Financial Group, a franchise of Ameriprise, for eight years. She is a licensed financial advisor and certified coach and has been voted “Best Financial Advisor” locally for eight consecutive years. She graduated in 2006 with a UHV Bachelor of Business Administration.
Kyle Motal, a UHV finance major, will be the event moderator. Motal is a part of the Bridge to Brilliance planning committee and is excited to be part of the event. He is passionate about finance and helping others better understand financial literacy. Motal will graduate in December with a BBA in finance.
“This series is all about helping students and attendees achieve their breakthrough and help motivate them, tone their strengths and make their visions a reality,” he said. “Michele is passionate about helping people and is a great asset for our community to talk about financial literacy.”
Attendees will learn about credit scores, loans and more, in addition to how to avoid financial challenges, and how to set financial goals and a budget. Rohde will share tips and strategies to help people see more progress in their financial goals. She also will go over what leads to mistakes in personal and business finances.
“Finance is a critical, vast topic that not enough people ever fully grasp,” she said. “It’s one of the most important tools needed to be successful, and most people know the least about it. From an early age, we miss out on opportunities to learn more about money. I’m excited to share motivating methods that will save people a lot of headaches & give them real-world strategies they can implement.”
For more information about Bridge to Brilliance, contact Rosie McCusker, manager of student recruitment and community outreach for the UHV School of Business Administration, at mccuskerr@uhv.edu. To register for the event, go to uhv.edu/bridge-brilliance.
