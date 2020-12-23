Responders from all of Victoria fire stations teamed up to raise money and donate necessities to local families this month.
"It was a first for us this year," said Capt. Dustin Ferguson, who helped organize the event. "It was a good collective effort by the department."
The seven families were selected by Victoria school district's Kidz Connections, which provides resources, education opportunities and assistance for students and families in the district.
The six stations and the chief's staff each adopted a family and gifted them clothing, toys and hygiene products and more.
"It felt super personal, which was the goal," Ferguson said, who works at Station 2 at 2708 Miori Lane. "We wanted to make sure these families knew we were there for them."
Lt. Louis Bayer, who works at Station 1 on 606 E. Goodwin Ave., said his fellow responders were quick to jump on the idea.
"When Capt. Ferguson approached us about it, me and my guys were 100% in," he said. "It was just another way to help the community. That is what we do."
For Bayer, it was even more to chip in this year.
"2020 has been hard on everyone. Some more than most, but no one has had an easy year," he said. "This was important for us to show that despite everything, there is some good in the world right now."
Ferguson said he hopes the department makes this a holiday tradition.
"We hope to do this again next year," Ferguson said. "It was just a really sweet thing for the kids."
"This kind of thing is what Christmas is all about," Bayer said. "Our guys were just happy to help."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.