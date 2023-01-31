A fire destroyed an abandoned building in Cuero Tuesday morning.
The building, 213 S. Esplanade St., used to house a cabinet shop and had an upstairs apartment at the time of the blaze, Lt. Josh Schuenemann, Cuero Fire Department, said Tuesday evening.
Neither were occupied when the fire erupted around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“The building has been abandoned for about five or six years,” Schuenemann said. “The fire completely destroyed the building.”
Schuenemann said the building was a wooden structure with metal siding.
The cause of the fire was undetermined and remained under investigation.