Several fire departments responded to a major house fire Tuesday morning in rural Victoria County.
Located on Fordtran Road near the intersection of Hensley Road, the home was unoccupied when it caught fire about 10:40 a.m., said Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo.
"No body was home, so nobody was injured," he said. "The house is going to be a total loss."
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire about 12:15 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation, Castillo said.
Agencies that responded include the Victoria County Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Inez Volunteer Fire Department.
(1) comment
Nice picture of a fire truck.
