Fire engine
Courtesy: Dissolve.com

Several fire departments responded to a major house fire Tuesday morning in rural Victoria County. 

Located on Fordtran Road near the intersection of Hensley Road, the home was unoccupied when it caught fire about 10:40 a.m., said Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo. 

"No body was home, so nobody was injured," he said. "The house is going to be a total loss."

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire about 12:15 p.m. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation, Castillo said. 

Agencies that responded include the Victoria County Fire Department, Victoria Fire Department, Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Inez Volunteer Fire Department.

Recommended For You


Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

(1) comment

mattplus96
David Benbow

Nice picture of a fire truck.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.