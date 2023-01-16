A home was completely destroyed after catching fire from burning grass Monday afternoon in Jackson County, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
The grass fire was in the back yard of a home on County Road 312, north of Vanderbilt, according to the post.
The fire quickly spread to the home and it was "fully engulfed."
Five fire departments, including Vanderbilt, Lolita, Edna, Ganado and Carancahua, helped fight the blaze.
The post did not say if anyone was in the home when the fire started.