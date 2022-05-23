A Yoakum antique shop was destroyed by fire Saturday, fire officials said.
More than a dozen firefighters from two departments worked for about six hours to put out the fire, which burned The Cookie Jar Antique Shop in Yoakum Saturday evening, Yoakum Assistant Fire Chief Nicholas Kresda said.
The fire burned from about 6:20 p.m. until it was extinguished about midnight by the Yoakum and Shiner fire departments, Kresda said. He added that while some of the structure still stands, the store was destroyed by the blaze.
The Cookie Jar, 1001 U.S. 77 Alternate, opened in August 2008.
The store is owned by Joe Fred Chandler Sr.
Workers from two adjacent stores, Joe Daiquiri's Beverage Barn and The BBQ Shack, helped by providing first responders with freshly brewed tea and pickle juice, according Joe Daquiri's Facebook page.
Kresda said no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.