A vacant mobile home in Victoria was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, according to a fire department official.
The home, at 3006 Cherry St., was 80% burned by the time firefighters reached the home around 3:40 p.m., Battalion Chief Kevin Allen said Monday. The mobile home could not be saved. No one was injured by the fire.
“When we got there, the fire was completely through the structure,” Allen said. “We could not send anyone into the home because it’s integrity was compromised. We didn’t want to risk it falling in on us. It became a defensive firefight.”
Firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes with two ladder trucks and two fire engines on site, Allen said.
Nothing at the home was salvageable, Allen said.
Fire Marshal Daron Lewis said the fire was under investigation. He said it is likely that it was not set intentionally.