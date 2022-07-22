Jackson County Structure fire

Screenshot from Google maps of the area of the structure fire.

 Contributed

A Jackson County home caught fire Thursday evening.

The home is located at 2805 County Road 302 near county roads 302 and 304, said Kurt Janica, Jackson County Emergency Services District 3 fire chief. Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 4:08 p.m.

It took an hour for Edna Fire Emergency Service District 3 and other fire crews to extinguish the blaze. The home was heavily damaged.

No one was harmed, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Health Reporter

