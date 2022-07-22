A Jackson County home caught fire Thursday evening.
The home is located at 2805 County Road 302 near county roads 302 and 304, said Kurt Janica, Jackson County Emergency Services District 3 fire chief. Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 4:08 p.m.
It took an hour for Edna Fire Emergency Service District 3 and other fire crews to extinguish the blaze. The home was heavily damaged.
No one was harmed, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.