A house fire early Monday morning in Victoria County injured four family members.
Firefighters were dispatched to 210 Barbara Drive about 2:40 a.m., Lt. Marshall Frazier, a Victoria County fire investigator, said Monday afternoon.
The fire was started by a space heater placed too close to flammable materials, he said.
Five people were in the house when the fire broke out.
One was uninjured, and four were sent by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center.
Two of those injured people, both men, ages 23 and 52, had been released by Monday afternoon.
Another injured person, a 74-year-old woman, remained at Citizens Medical Center midmorning Monday, and the other, a 44-year-old woman, was sent to a San Antonio hospital to be treated for burns, Frazier said. They were all members of the same family.
The home was a single-wide mobile home, he said. It was completely destroyed by the fire.
American Red Cross is in touch with the victims and will provide assistance, Frazier said.
“Be very aware of what you’re placing a space heater on,” Frazier said. “Place them on a nonflammable surface at least 3 feet away from anything. And check your smoke detectors to be sure they are in working condition.”
Temperatures are forecast to plummet in the Crossroads with a hard freeze likely Friday and Saturday nights, according to the National Weather Service, along with dangerous wind chill temperatures.