An elderly man and two pets died in a Mission Valley house fire Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The home was occupied by the man as well as other family members, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said. The elderly man was the only person home at the time the fire burned the residence located in the 700 block of Farm to Market Road 622.
Castillo did not provide the name of the deceased man.
After the fire was extinguished, authorities found the man and two family pets deceased, Castillo said.
Castillo did not specify the types of pets who died in the fire, only the number of pets.
The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. Check back with the Victoria Advocate for updates.
