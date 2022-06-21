The Fourth of July could present a problem for area firefighters, as it is as dry this summer as it's been in a decade, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo told county commissioners on Monday.

Because there is little to no moisture in either the grass or the soil at this time, the soil starts to heat up enough to reignite, almost as if napalm were mixed in the dirt, after a fire is extinguished. High winds, low humidity and drought-parched grasses have fueled wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas since mid-March. In March, nearly 75% of the South Central U.S. faced some level of level of drought, with 31% enduring extreme or exceptional conditions. Roughly 91% of Texas is experiencing drought conditions.

Anything that causes a spark can start a fire, Castillo said. Victoria County is under a burn ban.

Castillo said area fire departments will put dishwashing detergent in their water tanks because it better penetrates the ground, keeping the heat down in the soil and preventing water from evaporating as rapidly. There is no outdoor burning allowed unless it is in a burn barrel that is closely monitored.

Castillo told commissioners that fireworks would be a bad idea within the county this July 4. Castillo said it would be better to wait until New Year's Eve, because by then the county might receive enough rainfall to keep the ground moist. Under state law, bottle rockets are banned but Roman candles are allowed. With fireworks stands scheduled to open Friday, Castillo said his workers would inspect them to make sure nothing illegal was being marketed.

"The best thing to do would be wait until next season or New Year's Eve," Castillo said. "We just didn't get any rain."

County Judge Ben Zeller said if necessary he has the authority to prohibit fireworks from being sold in Victoria County and to ban their usage. Zeller said it's a step that many counties in the region are taking.

"If conditions warranted, we would have the availability to do that," Zeller said.

He said he will have discussions in coming days with other county officials to determine whether it is a prudent step to take.

Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said people need to be responsible because the county does not have enough resources to deal with fires.

"We're dealing with everything that comes our way," Marr said. "We're in a severe drought situation, so pray for rain."

Castillo said from Friday to July 4, local fire departments will watch for anything unusual, with the weekend before the Fourth expected to be the worst in terms of violators.

"Anything is going to be a danger," Castillo said.