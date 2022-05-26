Victoria firefighters quelled an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Leary Lane late Wednesday night.
No one was injured and the fire did not extend to neighboring apartments, officials said.
Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan said firefighters were dispatched after reports of smoke coming from the unit.
Upon entering, fire crews found "what appeared to be a stovetop fire that extended into the cabinetry around the stove," Cowan said.
Cowan said that most of the damage to the apartment was caused by smoke and water.
"Probably not livable, but the rest of the structure is still salvageable," Cowan said.
