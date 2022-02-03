Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Autumn Park early Thursday morning.
Nobody was reported injured, but two pet dogs died from smoke inhalation. On-Duty Battalion Chief Brandon Strelczyk said the fire was contained to one apartment unit and they were still trying to contact the residents, who were not home. The fire was reported by neighbors.
Strelczyk added that they were awaiting investigators in order to determine the cause of the fire, and that firefighters had quelled the blaze within five minutes of arrival.
This story will be updated.
