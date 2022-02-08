Pillars of smoke dotted the horizon on Tuesday, a day after Victoria County lifted a month-long burn ban.
A combination of controlled burns and accidental grassfires had fire crews responding to several calls around the Crossroads region. No injuries have been reported at any of the sites.
North of Victoria, a controlled burn at the 7F Whitetails Ranch created a plume visible from the city and blanketed the hills around the hunting ranch.
"It's more of a hazard not burning it at all," said Gary Benbow, 69, who has run the ranch for 13 years. Benbow said there had been no problems with his burn, and he's not worried about any of the buildings on his property. “I plowed around my pasture about 20 feet.”
Benbow has experience with controlled burns, and he said he's done them almost every year since he was in high school, when he did them with his father. Benbow added that the ground was still fairly wet from last week's rains, which were responsible for the ban being lifted on Monday.
After safely burning off the excess grass, Benbow said he only needs two things.
"Sunshine and new grass growing."
Earlier in the day, crews stamped out a nearby grassfire that burned 1.5-2 acres in Victoria’s Spring Creek neighborhood.
To the south, a trash burning ignited the grass and burned two acres of a property on Kemper City Road before it was contained by the City of Victoria Fire Department and volunteer fire crews from two other counties.
“This is going to be all day,” Victoria Fire Department Capt. Brandon Strelczyk said, adding that there was another ongoing fire in a different location.
