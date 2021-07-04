EDNA — Under a gloomy sky, the smell of grilled meats and the sounds of children splashing on a water slide cut through the humidity.
American flags and patriotic decorations in red, white and blue were scattered throughout Brackenridge Park and Campground in Jackson County on Saturday.
As Antonio Gonzalez, 42, of Edna, and his wife, Elsie Gonzalez, took shelter from the sun under a tree, a line of colorful antique tractors paraded their way toward the couple. With their two daughters playing nearby, the two whipped out their phones to record the procession and wave to the drivers.
Antonio said he usually celebrates Independence Day by taking his family to Brackenridge Park for the the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show to watch fireworks each year.
Because he was born with one arm, Gonzalez said he never got the chance to serve in the military, but he thinks about his grandfather who served in World War II.
Every year, the Fourth of July is a chance for Americans to remember who they are and to remember the blessings that come with living in a free country, Gonzalez said.
“We have to be able to ensure that we protect our freedoms and do the best we can to live out those freedoms for the people who have sacrificed everything to make sure that freedom is free still,” Gonzalez said.
Part of being an American is being grateful for the liberties that come with it, such as the right to vote and free speech, his wife said.
“Not everyone has the rights that we have. We have to teach our next generation how important it is and how blessed we are,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.