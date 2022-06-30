Some local fireworks stands have opened and are selling their wares for the big weekend now that a Victoria County burn ban has been lifted.

County officials lifted the ban Wednesday after rains reduced the drought level to a "comfortable level," Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.

Shane Green, a native of Victoria, manages the Patriot Park Big Tex fireworks stand located off U.S. 59 at 21 Timber Road, which he says will open Friday.

The rain came as a relief to Green, who has already lost half the income he expected from sales. Green and his wife live in Lubbock now, and they drove down Tuesday to open the stand. Green said the lifting of the burn ban came as a surprise to them.

"We won't be able to open until Friday because our supplier did not want to ship our merchandise because it might be a waste — you know, gas prices — if the ban stayed in effect," Green said. "Once it rained, our supplies shipped from Bastrop and will be here Thursday. We'll open the stand Friday."

Green's stand is located in an ideal spot, right where people will have to turn to head toward Patriot Park. Castillo said Patriot Park will be open on the Fourth of July from 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. for residents to light personal fireworks.

Green said even though the stand can open now for the Independence Day festivities, he'll still lose about half the sales he would have made if he had been able to open Tuesday.

"Hopefully people will want to buy a lot of fireworks this weekend," Green said. "I would have normally sold out of one shipment already, and have had a second one on the way. Now, it will just be the one."

John Hilliard, who runs the Fireworks Attic stand at 4256 SW Moody St. in Victoria, said he expects to sell enough fireworks over the weekend to do just as well as he would have without the ban.

"It was going to set me back a lot if the ban had continued," Hilliard said. "We're glad they lifted the ban. We'll do fine now."

Hilliard opened his stand Thursday morning.

The Alamo Fireworks Super Store, 29 Beck Road East, in Inez, is open for sales now, as well.

Castillo urged people to still use caution this weekend when lighting fireworks.

"We know we still have dry vegetation. It's not as dry as it would have been without the rain, but people should be careful. They can go to Patriot Park to shoot off fireworks. It's still illegal to do it in the roadways," Castillo said.

The volunteer fire departments in Victoria County are prepared with at least one manned truck per department to fight any fires over the holiday weekend, Castillo added. The effort part of what he called a holiday weekend "task force."

Victoria County has 11 volunteer fire departments, and many of the firefighters have sacrificed personal time to be on board for this task force, he said.